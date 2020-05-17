The coronavirus has hit hard the main selective of the Spanish Stock Exchange, the Ibex 35. The index More than 30% weighed down since the beginning of the year from the pandemic and has lost close to $ 180 billion of its market capitalization in the past three months. In this scenario, investors are suspicious of the famous recovery in V, and this week the Ibex has fallen again with a drop of 5%.

Sergio Avila, an analyst at IG Markts, remarks that «overall market sentiment has turned negative after Jerome Powell’s words warning investors that he does not see the possibility of a V-turn in the economic recovery. Furthermore, the warning from US epidemic expert Anthony Fauci that there is still a long way to go to control the epidemic and that an opening of the economies may lead to a subsequent closure, has dashed hopes of an early recovery.

Among the values ​​that have suffered the most in the last five months is the Anglo Spanish company IAG, which has sunk above 70% since January, as the tourism sector has been one of the hardest hit by Covid-19. On the other hand, among the companies that maintain a positive trend in this 2020 we see that only two are listed. On the one hand, Cellnex Telecom, which has risen by 31%, and on the other, Viscofan, which has risen almost 24% since January.

«The Ibex is the index of Europe that has a highest weight of cyclical stocks in Europe. The banking sector has a lot of weight In the Ibex and when in doubt about the recovery, the market punishes these values ​​more strongly. This week it has approached the lows of April 2, located at 6,432.2, closing today below this level (something that seems very likely), may lead the index to the area of ​​6,050 points, “adds Ávila .