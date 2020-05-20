(Bloomberg) – Make it quick and easy. That seems to have been the thinking behind Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel’s surprise master plan for a COVID-19 recovery fund of 500 billion euros ($ 543 billion) that the European Union would collectively pay and distribute as grants to the worst-affected nations of the eurozone.

The details have not yet been clarified, and there is still plenty of room for opposition from other eurozone members, but this seems like a genuine attempt to share the financial pain generated by the pandemic among the weakest and strongest nations in Europe. In response, the spread between the yields on the Italian and German 10-year bonds fell by 30 basis points.

One might debate whether Northern European states should make fiscal transfers to their southern neighbors by contributing to this fund – and they can be sure that Austrians and other tough-toned nations will do just that – but investors would have no qualms. with the new debt.

The new securities will be issued on behalf of the EU Member States (their relative GDP would define their participation) by the European Commission, which is an established borrower with 52 billion euros ($ 57 billion) in bonds in 44 different issues and a weighted average maturity of almost eight years. It’s a small amount compared to government loans, and investors will be eager for the Commission to maintain its AAA credit rating from Moody’s Investors Service and AA from S&P Global Ratings, even if it begins to issue much more debt. The Franco-German plan will only work if these values ​​are considered to be of the highest quality.

If the proposal is accepted, the new debt issued will be the closest thing to a true “eurobond”, with the implicit backing of all EU countries. One would expect sales of between 150,000 million and 200,000 million euros of these values ​​in each of the next three years. The Commission’s existing debt with maturities between 10 and 15 years has a yield of between 40 and 50 basis points more than German bonds, which means that there could be a slight positive return for investors, something that little happens for debt safer European.

Importantly, this new debt could also be used as a gold standard guarantee, effectively as good as German bonds, for any of the ECB’s lines of financing, making it attractive to banks.

For once, the two dominant countries in the eurozone are not just letting the European Central Bank do the dirty work (although the ECB could help buy these bonds if necessary). Instead, they seem to be trying to find a truly European solution to a crisis rather than watching the weakest nations sink under a new mountain of debt. Italy could, for example, receive up to 30% of the grants, but would be responsible for only 15% of the funding. Debt will not be the problem here, but perhaps politics will.

