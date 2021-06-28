Investors bet on office space in Uruguay

(Bloomberg) – A group of Uruguay’s top real estate investors plan to raise $ 165 million to bet that demand for office space is about to take off as foreigners flock to the nation known as the Switzerland of South America.

The investors, including architect Ernesto Kimelman and construction executive Eduardo Campiglia, intend to sell hybrid securities through the Platinum Financial Trust. The money raised through the sale will go towards the construction of two office towers and a 98-unit apartment building that is expected to house residents and newcomers to the nation of 3.5 million people.

“We are in the middle of a neighborhood where unfortunately many fires are taking place. There are problems in Chile, in Argentina, in Peru. In Brazil, things are not good, “Kimelman said in an interview. “That probably makes many companies or independent workers think of Uruguay as a place” to do business.

Situated between Argentina and Brazil, Uruguay has taken advantage of its economic and political stability to convince companies such as chemical producer BASF SE and oil trading giant Trafigura Group to open local offices. The government also offers generous tax breaks to attract skilled immigrants and jump-start investment and the overall economy.

Kimelman said he expects the small nation to attract more foreign companies into the global services business, which would mean higher demand for offices and living space from immigrants. Uruguay exported global services such as accounting, IT and consulting for almost US $ 1.9 billion in 2018, according to government data. Last month, Google bought a 30-hectare property near the capital Montevideo to build a data center.

Uruguay saw the first billionaires in the sector emerge in recent weeks with the initial public offering of the cloud payment platform Dlocal Ltd. The company, which allows companies such as Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. to bill customers of emerging markets, now trades with a market capitalization of about $ 14 billion.

There is no doubt that the pandemic is far from over in Uruguay, a country that, according to one measure, has just given up its world leadership in deaths per capita. Its vaccination program has administered two doses to more than 42% of the population.

Covid-19 motivated Kimelman and his partners to add more windows and ventilation to their project. But Kimelman does not share the most pessimistic views that the pandemic has rendered offices obsolete. He pointed out the emotional and logistical tension involved in reconciling work and family life in the small normal departments of Montevideo.

Two and a half years after the project was first presented to local pension funds, the central bank authorized Fideicomiso Financiero Platinum on June 16 to sell up to US $ 165 million in securities known as mixed securities that will pay interest and distribute utilities.

“We hope there will be one or two major institutional investors,” Kimelman said.

The project’s backers, including Kimelman, plan to buy up to 30% of the securities. They have already spent several million dollars to buy and excavate a property of approximately 10,000 square meters next to the World Trade Center in Montevideo, which will be the site of the project.

