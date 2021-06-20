Investors awaiting preliminary Eurozone and US PMI data

Madrid, Jun 20 (.) .- Investors will focus their attention this week on the release of preliminary data for June’s leading PMIs for the euro area and the US, as well as the German IFO and US business confidence indices. the Bank of England (BoE) interest rate meeting.

As pointed out to . by the director of Equity Analysis of Singular Bank, Bolsa

, “the macro indicators are not going to bring surprises in the markets”, since they know that “they are going to be good in the coming months”.

Regarding the trend of the markets this new week, López has said that perhaps the increase in volatility may be indicating that “it is possible to enter a certain correction, which would not be a change in the cycle or anything like that”, since It would be a short-term correction phase after the increases that have accumulated in recent months.

In this sense, he explained that “markets need to go back from time to time to gain a bit of strength and continue advancing, because at these levels there was no longer any strength to continue with the advances”.

This Wednesday, the US company IHS Markit will publish the advance result of June of the PMI of the euro area, in an environment marked by expectations of a relaxation of the mobility restriction measures in the coming months.

The consensus of analysts foresees that the PMI will remain in the expansion zone, projecting a slight decrease compared to the previous month of the PMI of the manufacturing sector and an increase in the level of the PMI of the services sector, according to Singular Bank.

On Wednesday, after eurozone data was released in the morning, IHS Markit will release preliminary US June PMIs.

In this case, the consensus of analysts expects a downward reading in both the manufacturing and services PMI, although both indicators would remain at higher levels than in the euro area.

Specifically, the manufacturing PMI would reach 61.5 points (-0.6 integers) and the services PMI 69.8 points (-0.6 integers).

In the Asia-Pacific region, after learning this week that in China the growth rate of industrial production slowed down in May to 8.8% year-on-year (vs. 9% estimated and 9.8% previously) and sales retailers at 12.4% year-on-year (vs. 13.6% estimated and 17.7% in April), the focus will be on China, in this case with respect to its official interest rates.

The decision of the Central Bank of China will be made public on Monday, considering the analyst consensus unlikely that the PBOC will make any changes to its monetary policy.

Thus, it is projected that it will maintain the 1-year loan rate at 3.85% and the 5-year rate at 4.65%.

