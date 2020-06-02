(Bloomberg) – Chile’s public debt denominated in pesos has the best performance in the world this year; Investors focus on its sound fiscal finances, not the protests that devastated the country late last year.

Local debt has returned 10.3%, easily beating the global average of 4.1% and 8.6% in the Philippines, which ranks second best.

To a certain extent, the debt is barely recovering after the biggest protests in a generation that forced the government to agree to rewrite the Constitution, which caused a massive sale of the bonds. Debt returned 3.7% in December, compared to the global average of 14%, as the government increased spending to meet protesters’ demands.

Now, those protests have been pushed into the background as provisions to contain the coronavirus refocus the market on the country’s strong macroeconomic underpinnings.

“Chile continues to benefit from a strong initial fiscal position,” underpinning expansionary monetary policy and the peso, said Jens Nystedt, senior portfolio manager at Emso Asset Management in New York. “The Ministry of Finance’s revised financing program did not suggest an additional supply, and if there is a new supply to finance a further stimulus, the central bank is likely to step in.”

Investors have ignored indicators of a bleak economic outlook for the country, as the rest of the world is also in turmoil. Chile’s economic activity suffered a record 14% drop in April from the previous year.

