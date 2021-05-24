Investor opposition to CEO payments in US reaches highest level: report

By Jessica DiNapoli

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) – Investors have rejected a record number of executive compensation plans this year in soft votes of US-listed companies, objecting to pay increases and loosening of performance targets in the wake. of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis by the consulting firm ISS Corporate Solutions.

Some companies have argued that protecting executive pay in a recession is necessary to keep senior managers incentivized, given the crucial role they play in running their business.

However, that idea has been met with increasing skepticism from investors, who say that changing performance targets is unjustified and demoralizes employees who are not equally protected.

In a record 14 S&P 500 companies, more than 50% of investors have rejected executive pay packages so far this year. That number will rise as more executives face voting in the coming weeks, according to ISS Corporate Solutions. Investors rejected a total of 12 CEO pay plans in 2020.

“We still have 200 or more meetings left, and we are likely to see more failures,” said Brian Johnson, CEO of ISS Corporate Solutions.

The record was hit last week, when 53% of shareholders who invested in oil services company Halliburton Co rejected CEO Jeff Miller’s $ 22.3 million payment plan, about $ 10 million more than which he won in 2019.

Cruise operator Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd also faced a defeat from its investors in executive pay plans on Thursday, according to a securities filing.

This year, investors also rejected executive pay plans from industrial company General Electric Co, coffee retailer Starbucks Corp, and chipmaker Intel Corp.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)