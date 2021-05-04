Investor makes bet for US $ 6,700M in tobacco industry

(Bloomberg) – Sustainable investing took decades to go mainstream, but now every week one major investor after another announces their commitment to ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) criteria.

But Kenneth Dart will not join that club.

The billionaire is heir to a fortune of plastic cups. More than two decades ago, he renounced his American citizenship and moved to the Caribbean, becoming the largest real estate owner in the Cayman Islands. For years he invested in distressed sovereign debt, and former Argentine President Cristina Kirchner called him a “vulture.”

In the past six months, Dart, 66, has quietly amassed one of the classic investments in sin. Through a Cayman Islands vehicle called Spring Mountain Investments, Dart has built a 7% stake in British American Tobacco that is now worth $ 6 billion. Last month, Spring Mountain disclosed a separate $ 634 million position in rival Imperial Brands. The Financial Times newspaper reported for the first time on the company’s tobacco investments.

A small portion of the positions were underwritten using total return swaps, according to filings. These types of swaps were at the center of the March implosion of the family-owned Archegos Capital Management office, causing billions in bank losses.

Bet on tobacco

Spring Mountain is the latest in a series of entities that Dart has used to buy securities. He previously created Portfolio Services Ltd., Seneca Investments, EM Ltd., Eastern Capital and LBS Investments. In recent years, they have been used to invest in obscure biotech stocks that represent a fraction of his fortune, estimated at $ 6.6 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Susanna de Saram, a representative for Dart’s firm Dart Enterprises, declined to comment on the investment decisions.

Dart’s bid for tobacco runs counter to one of the most popular trends in finance: investing in companies that focus on environmental, social, and corporate governance factors, which, in theory, means companies have sustainable prospects to long term.

The tobacco industry has been the antithesis of investing in ESG for decades. Dominated by a few corporate giants, companies operate in a market that runs the risk of being crushed by regulations or by customers who quit, or die from it.

Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, parent of Bloomberg News, has long been an advocate for tobacco control initiatives.

While a larger group of investors shuns equities, this can create opportunities for those less concerned about the social outcomes of their portfolio.

Dividends

Tobacco stocks “were a one-way ticket until around 2016” before concerns about the new regulation, especially in the United States, began to discourage investors, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Duncan Fox.

In the last five years, the MSCI World Tobacco Index has fallen 32%. That has punished stock holders in the long run, but has caused the dividends paid by stocks to skyrocket. British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands have dividend yields above 8%.

Investors may also be exaggerating regulatory risks – after all, companies have experience in adapting to and benefiting from and profiting from new regulations – and there is potential growth in alternative tobacco products and new cannabis markets, Fox said.

However, there is a reason why so many investors avoid securities.

“Smoking has been on the decline for the past five decades due to what we call ASG Squeeze: pressures from social attitudes, regulation and taxes,” Citigroup Inc. analyst Adam Spielman wrote in March. In 10 to 20 years there may be no smokers in many markets, according to the Jefferies analyst. Owen Bennett.

Dart has made successful counter bets in the past. He made billions in companies like Salomon Inc. and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and in troubled sovereign debt, according to a 1995 Businessweek profile.

With a background in chemical engineering, he has long focused on his investment portfolio rather than on the family business, Dart Container, in which he no longer owns or participates. Dart Container, based in Mason, Michigan, is run by his brother, Robert Dart.

In recent years, Dart’s focus appeared to shift from markets to real estate development, primarily in the Cayman Islands, where it has taken up residence. Dart Real Estate has developed projects worth US $ 1.5 billion, including hotels, office buildings and residential complexes, according to its website.

Original Note: Secretive Dart Surfaces With $ 6.7 Billion Wager on Tobacco (1)

