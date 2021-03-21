Investor indifference to the electoral hubbub in Spain | Markets

José Ramón Iturriaga, fund manager at Abante Asesores, always remembers that in 2014 investors were furiously following the news in Greece, fearing that the country would agree to leave the euro zone. “We even saw the Parliament sessions live,” he recalls. At that time, London analysts were scrutinizing the political program of a new formation that had emerged in Spain, Podemos, to see the degree of populism and euroscepticism. Seven years later, that highly scrutinized party is part of the Government and the great weekly commotion has occurred because its leader, Pablo Iglesias, leaves the vice-presidency to run as a candidate for the presidency of the Community of Madrid. The skies stormed, the revolution can wait.

Iglesias’ decision is the last link in a chain of political events that began 10 days ago when PSOE and Ciudadanos presented a motion of no confidence in Murcia. This triggered an electoral advance in the Community of Madrid and the decision of Iglesias to leave the Government.

Political turmoil in Spain has left financial markets indifferent. In the Spanish sovereign public debt, anesthetized like the whole of the European debt by the purchases of the ECB, no significant movement has been seen. The risk premium remains stable at the 65 basis point level.

“Fixed income is pending the increase in inflation expectations, especially in the US, which have steepened the interest rate curve and have raised interest rates at 5, 10 and 30 years in all developed countries,” he explains. Jorge Ufano, manager of the investment fund GPM Alcyon. Nor has the political earthquake influenced the relative behavior of the Ibex 35 against the Eurostoxx 50. The Spanish selective has traded quite flat during the week.

The open fronts of Spanish politics Madrid . The Community of Madrid is now the center of all eyes, after the leader of United We Can, Pablo Iglesias, announced his intention to stand in the next elections on May 4. The regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, called elections after verifying that Ciudadanos had left the Government of Murcia to present a motion of censure with the PSOE. Finally, several deputies of Citizens will not vote in favor of that motion, so it will not succeed.

government . The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, will replace Pablo Iglesias as Vice President of the Government, once he leaves office. Galician politics is also emerging as a successor to Iglesias if he abandons the leadership of United We Can.

. The Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, will replace Pablo Iglesias as Vice President of the Government, once he leaves office. Galician politics is also emerging as a successor to Iglesias if he abandons the leadership of United We Can. Citizens. The party led by Inés Arrimadas is suffering the flight of several of its members. The pact with the PSOE in Murcia caused discomfort in some cadres, who are beginning to approach the Popular Party. Since the debacle of the last general elections and in Catalonia, the orange party has not raised its head, and many analysts believe that it will end up integrated into the PP.

“It could affect the Spanish financial markets to the extent that it could have an impact on economic growth forecasts or corporate profits, something that a priori I don’t think will happen. On the other hand, the thermometer in this sense would be the risk premium of the government bond and, for now, it is not affected ”, points out Luis Buceta, director of Investments in Spain at Creand Asset Management. A litmus test took place this week, when the Community of Madrid, whose presidency is in the eye of the hurricane, went to the capital market. And he passed it with note: he issued a 10-year sustainable bond, with the lowest risk premium to date.

Since the PSOE and United Podemos government were created, investors have been pending the introduction of structural reforms. Now, they will also look closely at the management of European funds. Greater political instability – which on Friday was a threat with the differences of the Executive in the regulation of rents – could make it difficult for that economic injection to arrive and its use.

In general, the Spanish stock market has performed worse than other markets in Europe since the pandemic broke out a year ago. But this does not have to do directly with the government action, but with the characteristics of the national listed companies. Banks have a very important weight in the Ibex (which tend to react very closely to macroeconomic developments and have suffered for years from low interest rate policies), there are also some former state monopolies, such as Endesa and Telefónica, with a not very innovative profile , absence of cutting-edge technologies or companies linked to travel and tourism, such as Amadeus, IAG (Iberia’s parent company) or NH Hoteles, a sector that is heavily affected by restrictions on mobility.

In addition, the weight of the tourism sector in the Spanish economy is the highest in Europe, and the Covid-19 pandemic has hit the country especially, making it one of the European economies that recorded a greater drop in GDP. This has also affected other cyclical companies, such as consumer and construction companies.

Another factor that has made the Spanish stock market lag is the relatively small size of most listed companies. Many large international funds require a minimum capitalization of 10,000 million euros to be able to include a company in the vehicle, which leaves many listed companies on the Madrid Stock Exchange out of play.

At the moment, the flapping of a butterfly in Murcia has caused elections on May 4 in Madrid, but it has not moved the markets.