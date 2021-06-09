Investment Strategies launches a section with all the information on dividends

A section focused on dividend investors. The section that you were looking for and that until now you had not been able to find, already within reach. Investment Strategies in its commitment to current affairs and the analysis of the stock markets once again offers investors a section of great interest. After the stock exchange forums, comes the most complete section of dividends that you can imagine at your fingertips and open.

In the Dividends section, the Investment Strategies reader will be able to find the confirmed dates of the next dividend payments of the Ibex 35 and Continuous Market companies. You can also have a list of the most profitable companies so far as well as a detailed summary of the dividend history of each of the companies.

All the news about dividends published on the web will also be grouped in a single section so that the investor does not miss anything about dividends.

Investment Strategies offers in open all the news of the stock markets with the Stock Exchange Today, interviews with experts, interesting reports, price data … And in Premium value-added tools for investors such as the Trading Machine, the technical indicators, replicable portfolios of stocks and funds, clinics and the best analysis from experts such as Luis Francisco Ruiz, José Antonio González, María Mira, José Luis Cava, Antonio Espín, Mónica Triana, Carlos Gil or Ramón Bermejo.