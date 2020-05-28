Spain is a leader in connectivity. We are the first European country and the third in the world in fiber deployment to homes (FTTH), a reality that puts Spain in an advantageous position when facing the much-needed digital restructuring of the economy. Therefore, a determined and immediate commitment to 5G technology is mandatory so as not to lose the current competitive advantage and to place the country in a leading position to reconvert its economic model.

Right now, Spain leads the number of projects and 5G pilot tests in Europe, with 31 of the 233 initiatives that are being carried out in total. For this reason, it is essential don’t stop investing in 5G because it will make us a competitive country and ready, among other things, to use big data to anticipate, for example, possible viral outbreaks in the near future.

The investment in this technology and this network is, without a doubt, a social commitment to reactivate as soon as possible all the planned plans that allow recover growth and well-being. And, furthermore, there is no doubt that it will be a driving force for change to progressively move towards a production model that has proven weak both in the face of 2008 economic crisis as well as the current health crisis caused by the Covid-19.

In this sense, the study ‘Identification and quantification of key socio-economic data to support strategic planning for the introduction of 5G in Europe’, carried out by the European Commission (EC), estimates that various sectors affected by the development of the 5G network would obtain benefits superior to those 100,000 million euros annually and a significant job creation if the connectivity network were increased.

Furthermore, the ‘National 5G Plan’ and the ‘EU Plan for the 5G network’ consider this network to be a fundamental asset for competitiveness and sustainability, an important promoter element of digital services futures and a priority for the European single market. The European Union (EU), in fact, encourages Member States to take the necessary measures to be one of the main markets for the deployment of 5G networks.

Own elaboration (Source: CE)

Increased digital connections during confinement

Along the same lines, the Executive Vice President of the EC, Margrethe Vestager, has invited Member States to “Limit everything possible” any delay in their 5G spectrum allocations and further argues that the crisis caused by SARS-CoV-2 is going to change the way they work. High-capacity connectivity is going to be the engine of the economy. During the hardest moments of this ‘Great Enclosure’ due to the coronavirus, the operators had increases in data demand of more than 50% than usual in the dates prior to the pandemic. Of course, there is no doubt that if someone remained who thought that investment in infrastructure was excessive, in this exceptional situation Having sufficient capacity has been shown to be a differential value.

Digital connections have been promoted and accelerated to alleviate the consequences of the ‘Great Enclosure’. This crisis will be an accelerator of the ‘cloud’ model, so fast, high-capacity and secure connection needs must multiply in a short space of time. Industrial production also requires immediate investment in the 5G network. New working models based on M2M (machine to machine) require 5G support.

The smart grid is going to be a fundamental piece to optimize the manufacturing processes of companies through monitoring and remote data acquisition and control of robots, production lines, or the use of remote 3D printing technology.

Spain cannot be left out of the fourth industrial revolution

One of the pillars of this revolution is the ubiquitous connectivity of machines. 5G technology will represent a significant advance, facilitating remote access and enabling new business and usage models. But not only the industry would have a great competitive advantage thanks to 5G. Seven other major sectors are the main beneficiaries of technology innovations: Security and Defense, Automotive, Health and Sanitation, Media and Entertainment, ‘Utilities’, Transport and Financial Services.

In the short term, in addition, the development of the 5G network will entail the massive deployment of new network elements in Spanish territory, either in new locations or in locations that are used for other technologies and services, with all that implies immediate investment in infrastructure and labor. Primary healthcare must move towards a less face-to-face model, so its connections, especially in areas far from urban centers, they must have the capacity and speed offered by the 5G network to provide precise attention and reduce response times.

Promotion of a less face-to-face production model

The strategy followed by one of the countries that has best managed the coronavirus crisis, such as South Korea, Singapore or Taiwan, shows the fundamental role of data and digital models of health management. The availability of a large number of geolocalized data has allowed health authorities to accurately monitor sources of contamination and to isolate them quickly. Not only the collection of a lot of data (big data), but the speed to receive, process and share it with the right algorithms have been key. In the tourism sector, a country that offers a deployment of 5G will be an attraction rather than adding to the value of the territories.

For his part, the director of the National Observatory of 5G, Federico Ruiz, has recently pointed out that some uses of 5G in tourism will be simultaneous translation or access to immediate multimedia content that can offer additional information to places of interest, businesses or points tourist attraction. Besides, andTourism will take advantage of the known advantages that the network would offer to both international and local mobility and travel. DigitalES, the employers in the technology sector, has requested a migration from the traditional school to the electronic school that required a greater capacity of the network to be truly competitive.

The rural world will also benefit from a improvement of communication services It will allow them to lower costs, be more sustainable and evolve to smart and precision agriculture and livestock. The United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) They recognize the great value of smart, high-capacity networks to support the digitization of society and the economy for the sake of development that helps to respect the conditions of the planet.