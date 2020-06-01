In the last few hours, numerous news and rumors have emerged about Apple’s plans and the screens of its products. Among them is an investment in MicroLED technology, the sudden increase in demand for iPad in Asia and the screen that the Apple Watch Series 6 would take. Let’s see what each one consists of.

Mini-LED displays for all Apple devices

Apple has partnered at the new Epistar factory, Taiwan’s largest LED producer, as well as Taiwanese LCD panel maker AU Optronics. The plant will be located in the Longtan branch of the Hsinchu Science Park and the total investment will be $ 334 million. The plant will be an expansion of Apple’s operations in the area, according to sources, the company has sent a team to Taiwan to focus on the project. The Mini-LED and MicroLED have long been expected to be used by Apple across a number of products, from the 2020 Apple Watch to the future 16-inch MacBook Pro overhaul.

According to MacRumors, Apple would have been forced to rely on Mini-LED technology as an intermediate step to the leap that MicroLED represents. Both offer very high efficiency and color saturation close to OLED., although the second is the clear winner in this regard. The company has been researching new display technologies for its products for some time, among which MicroLED would be the priority.

As they point out in the post, Ming-Chi Kuo hopes Apple to hug the mini-LED in the next years. Specifically, it is a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, an iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. All of them would see the light between the end of 2020 and all of 2021.

Despite the fact that it has been said that the Apple Watch Series 6 that should debut this year would carry mini-LED technology, a Twitter user (L0vetodream) who usually leaks information has smashed this rumor.

More LCD panels for iPad in Asia

Apple would have asked LG for an urgent increase in the amount of led panels needed on iPads, according to Business Korea. The article specifies:

Apple has recently asked LG Display to provide LCD panels for the iPad quickly. LG Display is expected to start supplying them as early as this June, operating production lines at maximum capacity.

Apparently, the company would have reduced its demand for these panels in the second quarter of the year due to the pandemic. With the beginning of recovery, Apple started ordering more units to cope with the high demand in Asia. Behind this demand is remote education and teleworking.

LG Display is not the only company that can provide this type of display. It must compete with BOE and Sharp, two electronics companies in China and Japan respectively.

Share



More about screens: investment in MicroLED, same provider for Series 6 and high demand for iPad