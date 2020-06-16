Gross Fixed Investment had already been falling since February 2019 at annual rates, and in March the setback was 11.1%.

Investment in machinery and construction in Mexico had its biggest drop at an annual rate in March since October 2009, according to seasonally adjusted Inegi figures.

The indicator that measures spending on both items had already been falling since February 2019 and in March the setback was 11.1% compared to the same month last year, a drop that reflected part of the economic impact of the new coronavirus in Mexico.

« In April, it is highly probable that the Gross Fixed Investment will show a deeper contraction, as a consequence of the greater uncertainty related to the coronavirus crisis, » Banco Base’s analysis area considered in a report.

For the financial group, the most worrying aspect of the indicator’s fall is that it reduces potential economic growth in the long term.

« With less investment, Mexico is condemned to grow at low rates, probably even less than 2%, » he said.

Gross Fixed Investment spun 14 months in March with falls at an annual rate, that is, the last time it registered growth was in January 2019, when it advanced 0.6%.

« In the future, the high amount of both local and national risks make the prospects for investment even more complex, which could inhibit the recovery once the contingency period has passed, » said Grupo Monex.

The firm’s analysis area recalled that the business confidence indices compiled by the Inegi registered further falls during May, so it does not foresee that the investment will reverse its trend in the short term.

Within the indicator, spending on machinery and equipment fell 18%, the deepest contraction since September 2009. In addition, it added 16 months with falls at annual rates.

Meanwhile, construction spending decreased 6.9%, after a 8.3% drop in February. With March, 13 months are added with contractions at annual rate.

What about February?

Investment in machinery and construction fell 3.1% compared to February, which added two months with falls.

Within the indicator, spending on machinery and equipment fell 6.5%, the largest decline since December 2015.

While investment in construction spun two months with losses, falling 2.3%.

