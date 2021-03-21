Investment in emerging countries after the rate hike | Markets

At the moment, the script of expectations for emerging markets announced by analysts at the beginning of the year is not being fulfilled. China, supported by the strong technological component, disappoints after starting as the favorite in the forecasts, while other Asian and Latin American economies more linked to the economic recovery and the production of raw materials – which registered a strong rise with oil in the lead – did so. They have done better in equities.

In these first months of the year, together with the Covid-19 pandemic and the population vaccination process, interest rates have once again been the protagonists for investors, with the United States as a guide and reference. The fear of inflation has appeared in the market at the beginning of the year and the initial euphoria of 2021 has slowed since in February US bonds began to accelerate the rise in their yields. And, on a regular basis, rate hikes in the US are cause for alarm in emerging economies, which are indebted in dollars and highly dependent on foreign investment flows.

Bank of America estimates an inflow in emerging economies of 467,000 million dollars in the last four months that have gone mainly to corporate debt and technology stocks.

The US 10-year bond offers a yield of 1.7%, a figure not seen since November 2019 and far from the 0.96% with which the year began. And all this, despite the doping of the central banks, and the fact that the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, moves away the rise in intervention rates and considers the rise in inflation a temporary episode.

Money is betting more on emerging markets linked to the improvement of the economic cycle and the rise in raw materials and shows some doubts about the Chinese giant

But the upward current in the bond markets runs around the world: in Brazil, bonds have gone from 6.9% to 8.58% so far this year; in Mexico, from 5.25% to 6.76%; in India, from 5.89% to 6.18%, and in China they registered a slight rise from 3.20% to 3.28%. Bad news for all economies in general – in Spain the one-decade bond started the year at 0.055% yield and is now at 0.35% – but it has a special impact on emerging markets.

These economies must compete with developed markets and a US bond approaching 2% makes it less attractive to assume currency risk and the imbalances of emerging countries, which do not enjoy the support of powerful central banks.

Even so, analysts are generally optimistic for the remainder of the year in these markets. Pramol Dhawan, Global Head of Portfolio Management EM Portfolio Management, looks at valuations. “They are cheap relative to comparable assets in developed markets. Portfolio flows to emerging markets are often associated with a weaker dollar, higher commodity prices and higher global growth, ”he explains.

Bank of America also sees a positive context for these markets despite the ravages of the rate hike. “A divided US Congress, a Covid vaccine, an accommodative Fed and a less noisy trade war are favorable global conditions for emerging markets. We expect the best returns in local markets, with particularly high real returns ”, they explain in their March report.

Effect on bonds

The most direct effect of the fear of inflation in the US, obviously, is in bonds. From the manager Erste AM they explain that emerging market assets reacted in several ways: “While currencies, local currency bonds and government bonds in dollars suffered significant price drops, corporate bonds practically did not change.” The JP Morgan Emerging Market Bond index registered a 5.11% drop so far this year, which contrasts with the 4.3% rise of the MSCI Emerging Markets stock index, which trades at almost 1,350 points, although in mid-February it touched its annual maximum at 1,444 points. Goldman Sachs does underweight the sovereign debt of these countries.

China likes a little less Growth. Much of the doubts that China currently generates for investors come from the recent announcements of its leaders. The Chinese government lowered its growth target this year to 6%, well below forecasts of 8%, which could suggest a withdrawal of stimulus. Technology. The conflicts with Tencent, the frustrated exit of the fintech Ant Group and a possible change in the technology legislation have also caused the resentment of many investors to invest in China. Indebtedness. Analysts at the manager Ostrum Asset Management are concerned about the loans that the Chinese economy has provided to countries in financial difficulties. The Kiel Institute for the World Economy report indicates that the figure exceeds 370,000 million dollars, although the Chinese authorities do not provide this information.

The key to higher interest rates and, therefore, to the fall in the prices of the existing ones lies in the evolution of the rise in prices. Goldman Sachs analysts expect core inflation to remain weak in most emerging markets this year. “However, in the coming months, a combination of higher oil and food commodity prices and strong base effects from last year’s fall in energy prices will drive inflation sharply.” In his opinion, the most sensitive countries are Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Hungary, Brazil and India.

Alejandro Arévalo, head of fixed income at the manager Jupiter AM, does believe that it will be a good year for emerging debt. “Reflation is good for emerging markets, particularly for commodity producers. In general, they show much more fiscal responsibility than they used to: current account balances and foreign exchange reserves are healthy. They have learned from the past and have reduced their exposure to rising US bond and dollar yields, ”he concludes.

Mexico will benefit from the US budget pull. Brazil worries about its political and financial situation

The emerging currencies have had a calmer behavior at the beginning of the year, even with some surprises such as the revaluation of the Mexican peso against the euro (0.32%) and the maintenance of the cross between the European currency and the dollar with the Chinese yuan . The Brazilian real has depreciated in this period by 5.52% against the euro and 7.14% against the dollar, while the Mexican peso has lost 3.23% against the greenback.

Manager Principal Global Investors is optimistic about the future of emerging currencies: “We expect them to appreciate against the US dollar, due to the massive fiscal expansion and very negative real rates in the US,” they say.

The latest S&P Ratings report warns of two countries that have weak fiscal positions and should be watched closely: Brazil and South Africa. In the Brazilian case, the strong debt maturity this 2021 also weighs.

Stocks on the rise

The performance of emerging markets in the year is summarized in a 4.3% rise in the MSCI Emerging Markets index, in line with the 4.94% rise in the MSCI World indicator. Brazil loses 3.4% and the Mexican Stock Exchange has appreciated 7.6%. China entered this March in annual losses with a 3.9% drop in the CSI 300.

Undoubtedly, the increases in raw materials have been key for emerging Latin America. The price of crude oil has increased by 25% in the year; that of gasoline, 40%; that of copper, 17%; that of iron ore, 16.5%, and that of nickel, 11%, while the prices of agricultural raw materials have increased between 5% and 10% so far this year.

Marta Díaz-Bajo, director of fund analysis at Atl Capital, explains how diverse the emerging world is when it comes to looking for stocks to invest in. There would be a division into two blocks, between a more technological China and the emerging ones linked to the economic cycle and raw materials. This expert looks at the composition of the MSCI Emerging index where 70% is in the Asian stock markets and, especially, China. “They have nothing to do with investing in the Chinese Alibaba or Tencent or getting into oil or Brazilian banks, taking advantage of the cyclical recovery of these two sectors.” And he adds, “within these global weights of the index we move with a long-term vision, although tactically we can underestimate one another. Now we give more weight to the economies more dependent on the cyclical recovery ”, he concludes.

At Principal Global Investors they have begun to expose themselves to cyclicals such as emerging markets, financial and small caps and reduced exposure to China due to recent market disappointments and possible changes in the regulatory regime for large technology companies.

Goldman points to Mexico as one of its favorite markets, benefiting from the growth of the United States and its expansionary fiscal policies, in addition to being highly exposed to the recovery of raw materials. From Bank of America they forecast a GDP growth in Latin America of 4.1% this year compared to the fall of 7% in the past and foresee an improvement in their fiscal deficits. And they return to the origin of the current uncertainty. “Rising yields in the US are putting pressure on currencies and exchange rates. We are cautious about adding exposure until the technical position clears up a bit and the negative momentum subsides, ”they explain.