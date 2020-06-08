Dora Villanueva

La Jornada newspaper

Monday June 8, 2020, p. 22

As a result of modifications to airport infrastructure proposed by the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT), the profit of 9 million 72 thousand pesos that were used last year in payment to Ballman Representations for the study of demand, environmental and socioeconomic evaluation is in danger. from terminal three of the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador indicated that, regardless of the drop in passenger demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the construction of terminal three and the adjustments to two will be delivered as a public work on March 21, 2022.

However, in five months no additional contracts have been awarded in the AICM for the construction of the L-Finger – building with new rooms – for terminal two, nor is there anything additional about terminal three, beyond the study requested last year.

Regarding the works in Finger L of the AICM, the Compranet registry as of June 7 shows that there are only three contracts, which totaled 422 million 577 thousand 559.94 pesos. The first, one for 32 million 497 thousand 302.55, of the executive project that was commissioned to Rod Consulting.

For the total supervision and control of the work, 18 million 534 thousand 050.66 pesos were paid to Refacciones Motrices y Aéreas for a contract from September 25 to December 31, 2019 and to Epccor – whose name stood out for participating in the Cuernavaca Express Pass– 371 million 546 thousand 206.73 were given to raise the contact positions in the annex of terminal two, contract from September 9 to December 31 last.

This year there is no record of additional acquisitions, while the SCT has proposed the cancellation of terminal three, as passenger demand has decreased.