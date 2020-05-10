Gross Fixed Investment in February had its worst fall at the annual rate since October 2009; Construction has its strongest decline since 2013.

By Francisco Rivera

The indicator that measures investment in construction in Mexico, as well as in machinery and equipment, had its deepest decrease at an annual rate in February since October 2009.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported this Friday that Gross Fixed Investment fell 10.02% compared to the same month last year, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

Within the indicator, construction fell 8.7% and spun 12 months with decreases at the annual rate. Plus, it was the deepest pullback since July 2013.

Meanwhile, the machinery and equipment component decreased 11.5% to add 13 months with falls at the annual rate.

Compared to January, Gross Fixed Investment fell 1.7%, its largest decrease since May 2019. Inside the indicator, construction fell 1% after three months with progress, while investment in machinery and equipment decreased 3.2%, after have advanced 0.4% in January.

The Grupo Monex analysis area considered that Gross Fixed Investment could have been one of the first components of aggregate demand to react to the crisis created by the new coronavirus, since prior to social confinement in Mexico there were already interruptions in global chains of value and great global uncertainty.

However, the financial group predicts that the strongest affectations will be registered in March due to the strong depreciation of the exchange rate, and in April due to the paralysis of the economy.

“In addition, the business confidence indices compiled by Inegi have registered historic lows during the last month, so close coordination between the public and private sectors will be necessary to improve the investment climate in our country in the coming months”, Monex pointed out in a report for its clients.

The Mexican economy was in trouble since before the crisis due to the new coronavirus. In 2019 the Gross Domestic Product had its first contraction in 10 years, and in the first quarter of this year it also contracted, according to preliminary figures from the Inegi.

The Treasury predicts a contraction of up to 4% of the economy this year due to the economic impact of the virus, which until yesterday had led to 2,961 deaths and almost 30,000 confirmed cases accumulated since February 28.

However, analysis groups consulted by Banco de México are more pessimistic when considering a 7.1% drop, according to the most recent monthly survey by the entity in charge of controlling inflation.

Meanwhile, the most recent Citibanamex analyst survey predicts a 7.5% drop, further deterioration from the previous estimate of -6.7%.

However, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has minimized these macroeconomic data by arguing that his government does not focus on growth, but on income distribution.

Even this week he declared that terms such as “growth” or “Gross Domestic Product” should be left in the past, and replaced by “development”, “well-being” and “spiritual”.

