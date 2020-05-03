The flows of investment funds and net ETF’s in the United States during the week ending April 22 were as follows:

Flow of Investment Funds and ETFs (Millions of dollars) – Week 17 Weekly Average 4 weeks Accumulated since the beginning of the year – USA Shares-1,5227,105-51,905 – Foreign Shares-7,933-3,560-5,541 Shares (Total) -9.4543,546 -57,445 Bonds 9,739-6,280-159,245 Monetary 127,540 107,5081,047,293 Raw Materials 4.8153.52123,070

I attach the weekly charts with the evolution of the four main categories in the last two years and the average of 4 weeks.

Actions

Redemptions in equity funds and ETF’s with outflows in both domestic and foreign funds. So far this year, reimbursements exceed 57,000 million dollars, while last year on the same dates they were 30,000 million.

Bonds

Second week of inflows into funds and ETFs that slightly reduce outflows this year to $ 159 billion, compared to subscriptions for $ 135 billion the previous year in the same period.

Monetary

Strong inflows into money funds for 11 consecutive weeks, although inflows increased this year to $ 1.074 billion, while in 2019 they were $ 11 billion.

Raw Materials

Once again, the historical level in raw material ETF’s entries is exceeded with 4.8 billion dollars, so this year the subscriptions are 23,000 million, while the reimbursements of the previous year were 1,100 million.

