Investment fund flows by Perpe

The flows of investment funds and net ETFs in the United States during the week ending March 31 were as follows:

Flow of Mutual Funds and ETF’s (Millions of dollars) – Week 13 Weekly Average 4 weeks Accumulated since the beginning of the year – USA Shares3,77314,94151,071 – Foreign Shares 4,1756,59934,242 Shares (Total) 7,94721,54085,311 Bonds13,0399 , 825 228,964 Monetary 49,16633,611202,150 Raw Materials -804-913-4,738

I attach the weekly charts with the evolution of the four main categories in the last two years and the average of 4 weeks.

Shares Subscriptions in equity funds and ETFs for the fourth consecutive week accumulating more than 86,000 million dollars. The 4-week average is at the highest historical level since the series began in 2007. So far this year, inflows are 85,000 million, compared to 71,000 million that investors had reimbursed last year in the same period.

Bonds Again there are significant inflows in funds and fixed income ETFs for 21 consecutive weeks for more than 354,000 million dollars. This year, subscriptions amounted to 229,000 million compared to outflows of 134,000 million the previous year on the same dates.

Monetary Strong inflows in money funds, with which the positive balance accumulated this year reaches 202,000 million dollars, 3 times less than 617,000 million last year.

Commodities The exits in commodity ETFs do not stop, so that in the accumulated annual amount they are 4.7 billion dollars, compared to inflows of 9 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Perpe.

