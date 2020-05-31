The flows of investment funds and net ETF’s in the United States during the week ending May 20 were as follows:

Flow of Investment Funds and ETFs (Millions of dollars) – Week 21 Weekly Average 4 weeks Accumulated since beginning of the year – USA Shares-8,121-10,265-92,989 – Foreign Shares-5,600-6,336-30,885 Shares (Total) -13,721-16,601-123,874 Bonds18, 47614,620-100,856Monetary1,40934,4171,184,961Raw Materials1,9531,61929,545

I attach the weekly charts with the evolution of the four main categories in the last two years and the average of 4 weeks.

Actions

Redemptions in equity funds and ETF’s for 5 consecutive weeks. The 4-week average is at the lowest level since October 29, 2008. So far this year, outflows have been about $ 124 billion, up from $ 52 billion at the same time last year.

Bonds

Strong inflows this week also into fixed income funds and ETF’s accumulating more than $ 74 billion in 6 weeks. In the annual accumulated reimbursements are reduced to around 101,000 million, while last year the entries in the same period exceeded 160,000 million.

Monetary

Slight inflows into money funds accumulating 15 consecutive weeks so that this year the positive balance increases to $ 1,185 billion, much higher than the 92 billion that investors had subscribed in 2019.

Raw Materials

Once again there are entries in ETFs of raw materials, so the accumulated subscriptions so far this year exceed 29,000 million dollars, while the redemptions of the previous year were 2,600 million.

