▲ Construction continues to decline.Photo Luis Castillo

Alejandro Alegría

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday June 6, 2020, p. twenty-one

Private consumption and gross fixed investment – that made by companies in machinery and equipment – decreased by 2.8 and 11.1 percent, respectively, annually in March, the month before the federal government decreed the health emergency due to the new coronavirus pandemic, The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) reported yesterday.

Within the Monthly Indicator of Private Consumption – which measures the behavior of the expenditure made by families in the country on consumer goods and services of both national and foreign origin – it was observed that the acquisition of imported goods fell 8.6 percent compared to from the same month last year.

Household spending on the acquisition of national goods and services contracted 2.3 percent. The last item was the most hit, falling 5.7.

In its monthly variation, the indicator showed a greater decrease: 1.8 percent, which represented its largest monthly fall since December 2012.

The acquisition of imported goods decreased 8.9 percent, while the contracting of services fell 5.4 compared to the previous month.

Collapse

In the third month of the year, gross fixed investment, which shows companies’ spending on the acquisition of machinery and equipment, as well as construction, contracted 11.1 percent annually in real terms. It is the smallest level since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

The drop observed in March does not show the direct effect of the new coronavirus pandemic, since it was until March 24 when the federal government declared phase two.

Within the measurement, which now totals 14 months of consecutive losses, the component with the largest drop was machinery and equipment, which was 18 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Investment in construction decreased 6.9 percent, mainly due to the 11 percent decrease in non-residential construction.

In its monthly comparison, investment fell 3.1 percent, driven by lower spending on the purchase of machinery and equipment, which fell 6.5. Construction investment contracted in the third month 2.7 compared to the previous month.

Monex analysts highlighted that between January 2019 and March 2020 the index fell 18.6 points, which represents a greater loss than that observed during the 2009 financial crisis.

They pointed out that, in the future, recovery can be inhibited, once the period of health contingency is exceeded.

Banorte specialists commented that the most up-to-date information suggests a sharp drop in investment in the coming months, due to the impact of the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the short term, data and evidence suggest the worst would be seen in April and also show a strong contraction in May, they said.

They held a negative view of the investment. They considered that the uncertainty will continue even after the social distancing measures begin to withdraw, not disappearing until there is an effective treatment or a vaccine against Covid-19.