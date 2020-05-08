With more than 70 years of history, Chocrón Joyeros It has demonstrated its ability to adapt to the times. That is precisely one of the keys to the success of this family business of Ceutí origin representing the most prestigious brands of high watchmaking of the world and that manufactures its own products jewelry. The firm faces the new economic context by betting on digitization, which has allowed it to remain at the forefront of the sector and offer the best service to its clients.

Moisés Chocrón, CEO of Chocrón Joyeros, explains to OKDIARIO what the initiatives have been launched and talks about the new post-coronavirus investment scenarios. In times of uncertainty, jewelry and watches could arouse the interest of users to the detriment of other elements more ephemeral and perishable. The firm will open its stores located in Madrid, Marbella and Ceuta on May 11 with more security measures for customers and employees.

What impact does the coronavirus crisis have on the jewelery and watchmaking sector?

As in all sectors, the coronavirus is having a very profound impact, but we are optimistic. At Chocrón Joyeros we work with a team of professionals who are highly committed to the company and society and we believe that we will succeed. It is a delicate situation for many sectors, but luxury will go forward as it always has. Within luxury in Spain and Europe there are two types of clients. One is the Asian client, who in recent years has greatly enhanced the sector and who will take time to return to Europe and shop. The other client is the local client, with whom we are especially committed from Chocrón. We know that they will respond well and, of course, we will be up to it.

How is Chocrón Joyeros adapting to the current situation? What initiatives have they taken?

We have always opted for the digital area, but this situation has made us greatly accelerate digital processes. We have put in place tools to facilitate the connection and contact with our clients, the recruitment of potential users and we have carried out promotions through our website, social networks and newsletter. All these actions allow us to be in contact with our clients and maintain a level of income to cope with this situation with enough peace of mind.

We are also going to mark a virtual counter in phase 1 of de-escalation so that clients who are unable or unwilling to leave the house receive virtual attention and is as similar as possible to what they would receive in person. We are quickly adapting to the new situation. We are very well prepared for the day after, for the new normal that is coming.

When will Chocrón Joyeros join the de-escalation plan and with what measures?

We hope to resume the activity next Monday, May 11. We have created a protocol for the protection of people in which we will go far beyond what the Government or the Ministry of Health will recommend. We will take all kinds of measures so that anyone who enters our establishments is completely safe. We are taking measures that are even exaggerated, but it is always better to be cautious than not falling short.

Your firm is a benchmark for jewelry and fine watchmaking, what are the differences between these two markets in terms of publics and growth?

In the last years and decades the watchmaking sector has greatly increased its potential and has had enormous growth globally. For us it is and continues to be a very important pillar and strategic sector. In addition to the watchmaking sector – we work with the majority of Swiss brands – we rely on jewelery in which we are manufacturers. Both sectors are going to get ahead. They will work well in both the medium and long term. In these moments when you have to think very carefully about where to invest the money, It is in these long-lasting, long-lasting, timeless and timeless products that surely many people will surely prefer to invest.

What is the manufacturing process for your products? Has digitization influenced the work process?

The manufacture of jewelry is still artisanal, the human hand is the one that shapes a ring or jewel. There have been improvements, but not great changes in the processes, that is the magic of jewelery and fine watchmaking, we maintain the traditional criteria.

As for the public, how can jewelry and watches be brought closer to younger consumers?

There is always a jewel or a watch for every audience. The idea is to find what each one likes and wants to wear. A jewel is capable of improving our self-esteem. The young public has products that fit perfectly with their tastes.

What is the business philosophy of Chocrón Joyeros? Does social work play an important role?

Solidarity and social commitment has always been part of the DNA of this firm. My father always said that helping others is an obligation. We carry out actions permanently. We have a foundation in Ceuta that is dedicated to teaching the jeweler trade to young people without resources, we have also created an annual charity catalog to help ten different foundations that choose ten different characters that collaborate with us every year. We do not conceive the development of a society without all the members being involved in solving the problems of those most in need.