Investing in Tesla is now possible through Binance stock tokens

Key facts:

The exchange’s first share token is backed by TSLA, a stock owned by Elon Musk.

Those interested in this new investment must meet medium and advanced levels of KYC on Binance.

This article contains referral links. Know more.

This April 12, the Binance exchange unveiled a new product that, from this date, is available on its platform. These are tradable stock tokens, which allow users to trade fractioned stock shares of a company, without paying commissions.

The first stock to be included in Binance’s list of tradable tokens is Tesla Inc. (TSLA), from the electric car company led by Elon Musk which is currently traded on the stock exchange at USD 700 per unit. Those interested in this action can acquire a part of it without having to buy the entire unit, the exchange notes in a blog post.

The note adds that Tesla share tokens on Binance will have a minimum trade size of one hundredth of a share token, equivalent in value to the same fraction of a Tesla share.

To clarify the concept and operation of the product, Binance explains that these tokens are created on the collateral of an asset. Each represents one share in a publicly traded company. The price of the token is linked to the price of the underlying shares.

This type of asset tracks the performance of traditional financial stocks, particularly the shares of companies listed on stock markets.

Stock tokens are delta-one products that are backed by physical shares, delta being a parameter that measures the sensitivity of the value of a derivative to changes in the price of the underlying asset. Its positive marking (level one) implies that, for a given instantaneous movement in the price of the underlying asset, it is expected that there will be an identical movement in the price of the derivative.

Binance adds that the stock tokens are being denominated, settled and guaranteed on Binance USD (BUSD), the network’s native stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. “This makes the calculation of returns easier and faster in fiat,” they say. In addition, they are settled in cash, “so there will be no physical redemption of the underlying shares.”

On this subject, Maximiliano Hinz, Binance director for operations in Latin America, highlighted that with these tokens the company seeks to democratize finance.

In the past, anyone who wanted to invest in Tesla had to buy at least one share. Taking into account that its value, it is not something accessible to everyone. From now on, anyone can invest the money they want in this token without the need to reach the minimum required to buy a whole share. Maximiliano Hinz.

The brief adds that the goal is to provide opportunities for both investors in the cryptocurrency sector and traditional markets.

The exchange says it seeks to democratize finance and give members of the cryptocurrency ecosystem access to stock markets. Source: twenty20photos / elements.envato.com

Binance users who are aware of the fractional properties of cryptocurrencies can now diversify into equity assets using a familiar digital currency and platform, the note concludes.

Tokens subject to a higher level of regulation

Binance notes that each tradable share token is fully backed by shares of CM-Equity AG, a licensed asset management company, regulated in Germany. This firm entrusts the acquired shares to a third-party brokerage for safekeeping, while monitoring all commercial activity to verify compliance.

By virtue of the above, Binance users interested in these tokensmust approve KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements and other regulatory measures implemented on the platform. These are standards whose demands increase depending on the amounts and products used.

In that regard, Binance explains that the majority of users interested in tradable stock tokens must meet a KYC level 2 (medium level), which includes identification and facial verification.

The requirement is strongest in Germany, where KYC level 3 must be met. This implies a higher level of demand, such as proof of address, more advanced identity checks, risk assessment and a suitability questionnaire.

The company promises token holders that they will enjoy additional benefits underlying the shares, including economic dividends.

According to the publication, the exchange house will continue to respond to market demand listing more tradable stock tokens from other companies In the next weeks.

The service is not available to residents of mainland China, Turkey, and other jurisdictions where Binance’s operations are restricted. Although these countries are not specified in the note, operations in Australia, Belarus, Canada, Congo, Crimea, Cuba, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Sudan, Syria, the United States, and Zimbabwe are usually limited.