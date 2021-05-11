Investing in DOGE is a fad for many, says behavioral finance expert

Dogecoin (DOGE) is undoubtedly the best performing asset of the year. However, many wonder if DOGE is really going big or if it’s just a temporary reaction to all the exposure it had in recent months.

This is actually one of the hottest topics in crypto right now, and even Oxford Risk’s head of behavioral finance Greg Davies recently spoke about it in a CNBC interview.

Cryptocurrency trading is a fad, says Davies

During the interview, Davies spoke about cryptocurrency trading, as well as DOGE itself, calling it a fad for many people – a fun thing to get involved with as it is currently on the rise and attracting attention. He believes that people are holding onto an opportunity, which seems particularly attractive now, as there is still a lot of uncertainty due to COVID-19 and global finances.

He believes that people seek to get involved in something that is growing, is popular, positive, and they just feel like they are winning at something. At the bottom of this behavior is a simple hope that something is working well during the period of great uncertainty.

Two groups of Dogecoin investors

When it comes to DOGE specifically, he believes there are two classes of investors: those who truly believe the coin is headed for the moon, and those who plan to exploit the enthusiasm and faith of the first group to make money.

This second group is not long-term investors, but traders who find it fun to participate in a trend and make money from it, more recreationally than anything else.

Finally, Davies said it’s important to differentiate good investment decision-making and asset accumulation just because it provides a sense of ownership.