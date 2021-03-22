One of the things that never ceases to surprise the crypto market is the way in which projects within it grow exponentially in a short time. Thus, while traditional companies need decades to start seeing results. Projects like Binance become world-class companies in less than 4 years. The same applies to cryptocurrencies, the best example of this being the fact that investing in BNB in ​​2017 would have made you rich, as the crypto user Ronnie comments in the Tweet of the day:

A $ 500 investment in $ BNB back in mid-2017 would have made you a millionaire today. 2017: “It’s too new, too risky”

2018: “Market crashed, not worth investing”

2019/20: “Interesting, let’s see if it gets momentum”

2021: “Already pumped, it’s too late” We’re still early. Get in. – Ronnie (@ RonnyCrypto87) March 20, 2021

Investing in BNB, the best decision?

When Binance bets on a product it does it big, and the best proof of this is Binance Coin (BNB). And, the cryptocurrency is not new in the market, on the contrary, it was born practically at the same time as the exchange. Originally being an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum Blockchain and therefore available for purchase since 2017.

Initially, the price and characteristics of BNB did not announce anything special to the market. Keeping its price below $ 40 throughout the period prior to the launch of the Binance Smart Chain, the exchange’s Blockchain. With which, BNB took on a new meaning, exponentially increasing its price since the middle of last year to reach the 263 dollars in which it is located at the time of writing this article.

Investing in Binance Coin (BNB) in 2017 would have made you rich. Source: CoinMarketCap

However, although the increase in its price is recent, the signs about its future development were there since 2017. When investing 500 dollars in BNB, at that time with a price lower than 10 dollars per token, it would have ended up making us rich.

This comment from Ronnie seems to be correct, considering the impressive advancement of the Binance Smart Chain in its few months of existence. A growth that, if consolidated in the long term, will undoubtedly push the price of BNB much higher than where it currently stands.

