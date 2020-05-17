Part of the investigators working in the investigation that investigates whether President Jair Bolsonaro tried to interfere with the Federal Police to obtain classified information assesses that, until now, no evidence has been found to incriminate him and points out that the tendency is that the Attorney General of the Republic , Augusto Aras, ask for the case to be closed. The understanding of this group is that, at this moment, the accusations of former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro cause more political than legal damage to Bolsonaro.

O Estadão he privately listened to four sources who monitor the outcome of the investigation, which is under the rapporteur of the Dean of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), Minister Celso de Mello. According to these sources, the assessment that the video of Bolsonaro’s meeting with the first echelon is “devastating” does not resonate at the top of the PGR. At the meeting, Bolsonaro said: “I will not wait for my whole family to be naughty, or my friend, because I cannot change someone from security (…) He will change (…) and that’s it. We are not here to Just kidding.”

Indicated to the post by Bolsonaro, the attorney general of the Republic, who is responsible for presenting or not denouncing the president, sees with care the material presented so far to the Supreme Court, according to interlocutors. The prosecutor receives daily briefings on the progress of the investigation and has avoided making public statements about the investigation before the end of the investigation. So far, Moro, delegates, three general ministers, one federal deputy, have been heard. In addition to the testimonies, the inquiry gathers WhatsApp messages and the video of the ministerial meeting.

Aras does not want to be seen as “flustered” as former prosecutor Rodrigo Janot, who filed two complaints against then President Michel Temer. An interlocutor from the current head of the Federal Public Ministry draws a parallel of Moro’s accusations against Bolsonaro with the award-winning plea from businessman Joesley Batista, who recorded a private conversation with Temer at night at the Jaburu Palace, the vice president’s official residence. “You have to keep it, see?”, Said Temer to Joesley, which was interpreted by Janot as the purchase of silence by former federal deputy Eduardo Cunha.

After Temer left the Executive, the Federal Court of the Federal District filed the complaint, concluding that the emedebist’s speech was “bravado”. For this interlocutor of Aras, if the dialogue – which caused a political earthquake in the country – did not lead to Temer’s condemnation, it will not be a ministerial meeting in the middle of the Planalto Palace with about 40 assistants that will incriminate Bolsonaro. “Moro is a pit of hurt,” said a member of the PGR summit privately, when evaluating that the case has a lot of “pyrotechnics” for little substance.

Another important point is that Moro, in testimony, said several times that he did not accuse Bolsonaro of committing crimes. According to the ex-minister, Aras was the one who spoke about crime. Shortly after Moro left the government and launched a series of accusations against the president, Aras asked the Supreme Court to investigate crimes of ideological falsehood, coercion in the course of the process, administrative advocacy, malfeasance, obstruction of justice, privileged passive corruption, slanderous and crime against honor. Both Bolsonaro and Moro himself are targets of the investigation.

Those who know the former minister say he is aware that his accusations had no criminal aspect, but a power to wreak political havoc. Crime would be, the investigators who have this view of the case would observe, if Moro had stated that Bolsonaro demanded access to a certain secret investigation under penalty of dismissing him, which he said, in court, “never” occurred. In the testimony, the ex-judge stated that it would be up to Bolsonaro to clarify the reason for the pressure for exchanges in the PF.

Aras has been suffering internal pressure in the MPF to take a firmer action in order to stop the excesses committed by the Chief Executive. His peers accuse him of turning a blind eye to Bolsonaro’s behavior and trying to apply for a seat in the STF.

In an opinion sent to the Supreme Court on Thursday night, Aras was against the full disclosure of the video of the meeting. According to the Attorney General of the Republic, making all the material public “would convert it into an arsenal of political, pre-election, public instability and proliferation of quarrels and a pretext for generic investigations into people, speeches, opinions and modes of expression totally different from the object of the investigations “.

“The Attorney General does not condone the use of investigations to serve, in an opportunistic way, as an early electoral platform for the 2022 elections,” he wrote. Aras’ position was interpreted by people close to the investigation as a message to Moro. When asking for the lifting of secrecy, the defense of the ex-judge claimed that the full text of the meeting would make it possible to verify that Moro did not support Bolsonaro’s public statements of “minimizing the severity of the pandemic”, a topic that is foreign to the object of the investigation. Sources accompanying the case estimate that the former minister is trying to use the inquiry as a political platform and to clean up his own image. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

