‘The European Night of Researchers’ 2020 (European Researchers ’Night) will be held on November 27, after receiving approval from the European Commission (EC). In this way, the activity is postponed until that date instead of being held on the last Friday of September as it has been happening in the last 15 years, in order to allow more time for recovery from the effects caused by COVID-19. In this sense, the activities organized for Noche La Noche 2020 ’will have to take into account the indications and security measures established on that date.

The project, which gathers the participation of thirteen Andalusian scientific institutions from the eight provinces, has obtained European support with just over 136,000 euros for Andalusian dissemination, in addition to the own resources of the organizing institutions and the financing of the Ministry of Economy, Knowledge, Companies and University, which will allow the Autonomous Community to celebrate this event again. The initiative, called ‘Open Researchers 2020’, has obtained its best historical score by the European Commission, with 14.5 out of 15 possible points.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

The European Night of Researchers will be dedicated this year to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In this sense, the activities promoted in the eight Andalusian provinces will have the SDGs as a common thread, while the project will again collaborate with ‘Nights’ in Sweden, Malta, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with joint activities focused on the challenges of the 2030 Agenda.

The involvement from the start of the researchers, the true protagonists of the project, is key to the success of the activity, which records an increasing number of scientists participating in the event each year, in the case of Jaén more than 250 in its latest edition . For the ninth consecutive year and at the same time as in 370 other European cities, researchers from participating centers and collaborators in the activity will approach their work and concerns to citizens in a different way.

The European Night of Researchers is a scientific dissemination project promoted by the European Commission within the Marie Skłodowska-Curie actions of the Horizon 2020 program.

