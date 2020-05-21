Sinaloa.- Within the Directorate of Expert Services of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) there is a discontent with said autonomous body because the productivity bonus, which should be monthly, but came every four months, since mid-2019, has not been has seen reflected in its payrolls.

The complaint

The staff in 13 areas is shrouded in uncertainty as to when they will receive the support that was normally being provided. They are those in charge of carrying out the corresponding proceedings, from processing a crime scene, investigating the reasons for which each intentional homicide was carried out, to achieving that those responsible can be punished by a judge, if found responsible.

It was revealed that among the non-conformists is a considerable number of elements from all over the state.

They believed that their work, in addition to being high risk, carries a series of requirements, and that is why they try to give their best so that they are thanked with extra financial support.

Police support in the shelter of a scene. Photo: El Debate / Hernán Alfaro

This situation they have been suffering presumably since June 2019, when they suddenly disappeared from their payrolls without a reason or explanation.

They added that in this period of quarantine due to health contingencies they worked under a certain fear, but always equipped and in a professional manner, knowing that they had exposed their lives in each case that they had to attend to.

Despite that, they considered that they have not been taken into account by the high command of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE).

The complainants added that the monthly amount amounts to 1,500 pesos.

Likewise, they commented that at the moment they have not been made to see when they will return the current and past due bonds.

Among the excuses that they allegedly told them was that it is derived from the fact that the State Government has not yet complied with the release of resources to be able to liquidate them.

They ask for an answer

The sources, who opted for anonymity to avoid retaliation from their superiors, commented that the productivity bonuses are for the number of opinions made, which can vary from 6 to 40, depending on the various departments.

It should be remembered that since Monday, a large number of employees of the General Directorate of Expert Services began to work normally after having been sheltered at home and working every fortnight interleaved.

Likewise, they hope that the high command, as well as the State Government, will take pertinent measures to help them with the problem they are presenting.

Without date

At the moment they do not know when they can be supported, as part of the use of their work.

It may interest you:

Coronavirus Mexico: Latest news today May 21 about the Covid 19

How many cases of coronavirus are there in Sinaloa

Covid-19: What does Mexico propose not to “die” economically?

.