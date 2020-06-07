The Sacramento Police Department is investigating whether an officer used excessive force after applying a strangulation tactic by arresting a young man who allegedly looted a business. The incident was recorded by passers-by who were at the scene.

Authorities identified the young man as Tyzhon Johnson, 18, who was allegedly seen looting a business the early morning of June 1 in Sacramento, California.

Several Sacramento Police officers tried to arrest Johnson but he escaped, according to authorities. It was at this time that there was a foot chase in which the suspect resisted arrest, “adds the official report. A large crowd began to gather and the atmosphere turned violent, as shown in the video.

“The use of force has been documented and will be reviewed by department policy as with any use of force,” according to a statement from the Police Department.

Police said Johnson was arrested on charges of looting and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail, but was released a day later, according to official records.

Since last Friday morning, downtown Sacramento and around the California Capitol have been taken over by protesters demanding justice for the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. However, the city has also had several troubled nights; Dozens of downtown businesses have been looted and vandalized, so officials issued a curfew and Sacramento County was declared a state of emergency.

According to Pablo Morales, an activist from the organization “NorCal Resist”, there are more than 80 protesters detained in the Sacramento area and their bonds range from $ 60,000 to $ 200,000.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died May 25 in Minneapolis in police custody. Images of his arrest and subsequent death sparked protests in multiple cities across the country, as they showed Officer Derek Chauvin subjecting him to the floor and resting his knee on Floyd’s neck, as he screamed that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin, along with three other officers, were dismissed from their charges and face charges following Floyd’s death.