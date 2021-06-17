Investigations into refereeing at the 2016 Games continue

The AIBA has hired Richard McLaren, international eminence of sports law, to thoroughly analyze what happened at the 2016 Olympic Games.

Boxing has a long history of questionable activities. There have been multiple past investigations that have not been completed or have not been carried out. It is time for boxing to turn the page, but it cannot do so without a full explanation of any alleged misconduct. “McLaren said.

“Our team will carry out an independent investigation into issues related to corruption or manipulation of results during the Rio Olympics, identify the responsible persons and recommend appropriate action.”the professor commented.

McLaren revealed in 2016 the systematic doping of Russian athletes in Sochi 2014. Before that, it studied the use of doping substances in the American baseball league.

AIBA is making efforts for the International Olympic Committee to give it back the power to organize the Olympic competition, since in Tokyo it will be the Committee itself that is in charge of boxing.

In the photo, Michael Conlan, after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Rio Games, after a controversial fight.