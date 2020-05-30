The advance of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) secret investigation into threats, offenses and fake news fired against members of the Court and their families should reach the nucleus close to President Jair Bolsonaro, according to the Estadão found out. Expected to be concluded on July 15, but with the concrete possibility of being extended again, the investigation has already closed the siege on the “office of hatred”, a group of advisers from the Planalto Palace led by councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) , son of the Chief Executive. The existence of this nucleus was revealed in a report by Estadão September last year.

Commander of the “hate office”, Carlos was not the target of the Federal Police operation that took place on Wednesday as determined by the rapporteur of the fake news inquiry, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The offensive, considered “abusive” by the Planalto Palace, resulted in the seizure of documents, computers and cell phones at addresses of 17 people suspected of being part of a network of attacks on STF ministers and in the call for the testimony of eight Bolsonar deputies.

The expectation of members of the STF is that, if at first Moraes chose to focus on the operational tentacles of the “office of hatred”, the son of the President of the Republic should be reached already in the final stage of the investigation, with the deepening of investigations. The political calculation that is being made is that the involvement of bigger names in this stage could compromise the work.

The investigation is conducted in the Supreme Court by federal delegate Igor Romário de Paula, who was part of Lava Jato in Curitiba, and is considered an ally of former minister Sérgio Moro, and also by Denisse Dias Rosas Ribeiro, Fábio Alceu Mertens and Daniel Daher. Amid Moro’s accusations that Bolsonaro tried to politically interfere in the PF, Moraes decided to shield the group and determined that the investigation should continue in the hands of these delegates, regardless of changes in command of the corporation.

In determining the search and seizure operation, which targeted businessmen and bloggers from Bolsonar, the minister defined the “hate office” as a “criminal association”. “The evidence collected and the expert reports presented in these records point to the real possibility of the existence of a criminal association, referred to in the statements of parliamentarians as ‘Gabinete do Ódio’, dedicated to the dissemination of false news, offensive attacks on various people, to the authorities and to the Institutions, among them the Supreme Federal Court, with flagrant content of hatred, subversion of the order and incentive to break institutional and democratic normality “, wrote Moraes.

The operation against Bolsonarist allies was criticized yesterday by Carlos on Twitter. “They never had evidence, only narratives. Revelations literally invented by 2 parliamentarians and now supported by biographies. They force illegal search and seizure to create the facts and gain breath,” he wrote. “I don’t know what they are doing. I haven’t been near my father in a long time. I just displayed my freedom to speak while I can!”, He amended.

The president’s son also posted an old statement by Moraes at the STF trial, when the minister said “that whoever does not want to be criticized, be satirized, stay at home, do not offer themselves to the public”. “Wanting to avoid this by illegitimate state intervention in freedom of expression is absolutely unconstitutional,” said Moraes at the time.

Inquiry

The fake news inquiry was initiated by determination of the President of the Supreme Court, Minister Dias Toffoli, in absentia from the Public Ministry, which provoked criticism from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), the Brazilian Bar Association and, at the time, from Court colleagues.

On the occasion, Minister Marco Aurélio Mello even called the inquiry “stillborn”. Since then, however, the Court’s internal resistance to investigations has diminished, which found on the network threats to set fire to the Supreme Court and shoot ministers at close range. Moraes’ interlocutors consider that, today, the majority of the Court supports the investigation as an “institutional defense of the STF” against attacks.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, asked this week to suspend the investigation. The decision will be made by the Supreme Court. The National Association of Public Prosecutors also challenges the investigation in another lawsuit.

On another front, a year and two months after joining the Supreme Court to also challenge the fake news inquiry, the Network changed its position and asked Fachin yesterday to file the lawsuit. The law on constitutionality control actions, however, provides that, if the action is brought, no later withdrawal will be admitted. The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

