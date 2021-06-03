Investigation opens in Chile against Arturo Vidal for breaching quarantine

06/02/2021 at 8:05 PM CEST

EFE

The Chilean health authorities opened an administrative investigation against the footballer on Wednesday Arturo vidal, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Monday, to find out if he breached the protocols and quarantines that govern footballers.

As clarified by the Undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, players who participate in international tournaments are protected by a “health bubble”, a protocol that empowers them to bypass the quarantine to fulfill their professional obligations.

“This does not allow them to make other trips or social gatherings or other encounters beyond those related to their profession,” he added.

Shortly after the Inter Milan player tested positive for COVID-19, last Monday, photographs of the footballer participating in various social gatherings began to circulate on social networks, such as a meal with friends in a restaurant in a wealthy neighborhood of the Chilean capital or an evening in a hotel.

The midfielder, who will miss the next two qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, against Argentina and Bolivia, tested positive after taking a test by presenting a feverish picture.

The secretariat of the Ministry of Health for the Metropolitan Region (the one that houses the capital) will seek to determine in what circumstances the contagion of the player occurred, who was already notified of the summary. The penalties for breaching these types of protocols and putting public health at risk are punishable in Chile with minor imprisonment in its minimum degree or with a fine that can range between 400 and 14,500 dollars, approximately.

The player has been hospitalized and isolated from the group for five days as a preventive measure indicated by the medical team, after presenting a picture of tonsillitis, the Chilean National Football Association reported.