Harrison Ford, 77, was involved in an accident on a California takeoff runway last week. Indiana Jones’ interpreter was flying his plane, an Aviat Husky, at Hawthorne Municipal Airport in Los Angeles when he crossed the runway when another aircraft took off.

Harrison Ford had been ordered to stop while the other aircraft was carrying out this maneuver. But on the contrary, he continued to advance and crossed the track. “Excuse me, sir, I understood just the opposite. I’m very sorry,” said the actor, according to an audio recording of the footage.

“Mr. Ford crossed the only runway at the airport with his plane after misunderstanding instructions from the control tower. He immediately admitted his mistake and apologized,” his spokesperson told CNN. . “The objective of his flight was to keep his aviation skills up to date. No one was injured and there was never any risk of an accident.”

An investigation has been opened

A distance of one kilometer separated the two craft, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), an agency responsible for controlling civil aviation in the United States, told CNN. An investigation has since been opened: “The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky crossed while rolling the airstrip […] while another plane was performing a touch-and-go, “the FAA said in a statement to ..

This is not the first time that Harrison Ford’s driving skills have hit the headlines. In 2017, the actor had escaped a penalty after an incident at another airport in southern California.

In 2015, he had made an emergency landing with a collector aircraft dating from the Second World War, due to an engine failure. The aircraft struck a tree and then crashed on a golf course. The actor had been hospitalized and escaped with several fractures.