A group of researchers investigate the relationship between the coronavirus COVID-19 and environmental contamination

An international group called RESCOP investigate the relationship between coronavirus COVID-19 and the environmental pollution, as reported by the Spanish Rovira i Virgili University (URV), which participates with its group TecnATox in this global project.

RESCOP is an international operational group of researchers that has accepted the proposal of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (CHASM) to confirm whether or not the material particles (PM) in the air help the expansion of the pandemic.

Epidemiological observations made in Italy, China and United States show that the coronavirus outbreak is more severe where there are higher levels of PM.

At the moment, independent tests are carried out in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Brussels, London, New York, Milan, Bergamo and Naples.

Several scientists will follow the footprints of the coronavirus investigating the PM10 and PM2.5 particles.

PM10 are solid or liquid particles of dust, ash, soot, metal particles, cement or pollen, dispersed in the atmosphere, with a diameter that varies between 2.5 and 10 micrometers (1 micrometer is one thousandth of 1 millimeter ).

PM2.5 are particles with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less; They can include organic chemicals, dust and metals, among others, and come from traffic, various industries, wood burning and other activities.

The samples will be analyzed in virology laboratories at the United Nations International Research Center on Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) and the Severo Ochoa Center for Molecular Biology in Madrid.

The President of SIMA, Alessandro MianiHe was satisfied with the “enthusiasm of many scientists from around the world” to participate in this study.

The leader of the URV TecnATox group, Josep Domingo, points out that the contamination “could influence the transmission and severity of COVID-19”.

With information from EFE