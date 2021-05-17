Investigation of homicide-suicide in southwest Miami Dade, which leaves 3 dead – Telemundo Miami (51)

Three people were found dead after a shooting that occurred this Sunday night inside a house located in southwest Miami-Dade, after the alleged shooter also shot his own father, authorities confirmed.

According to the police, the incident may have been of a domestic nature, although the authorities are still investigating the fact that it has shocked the neighbors, after a man arrived injured and asked for help at a nearby house, his own son allegedly shot him.

“They immediately responded to that house, they tried to communicate with this person, with the son of this man and they did not achieve any type of communication and that is when they called the SWAT team together with the negotiators to see if they could have some type of communication with him, ”says Alvaro Zabaleta, Miami-Dade police spokesman.

Just before 5 p.m. officers responded to the scene at a residence located at 191st Terrace and 129th Avenue in SW Miam-Dadei, county police officers said, who found two women and a man dead. presumes he was the alleged shooter.

After the frustrated attempt to negotiate, the tactical teams entered the house and found two women and a dead man, who according to the authorities had killed his victims before taking his own life, the identity of the subject is still unknown.

Ivette Marrero heard the shots, “we felt like two, three shots (…) and I told them they were shots and she said no (…) we don’t pay attention because this is a quiet area.”

The tension of the neighbors was high since they say that they had never witnessed such a large police scene.

Amore Rodríguez, who lives near where the shooting occurred, tells what he saw this Sunday afternoon. He remembers seeing “a pile of police officers outside with their guns ready to fire, so at that moment I was a little scared.”

The father of the suspect who was injured was taken to Jackson South Hospital and two children who were also in the residence were unharmed and are now in a safe place. Police are continuing to investigate the motive for this shooting, while the man’s relationship with the two women who also died has yet to be determined.