The anti-corruption prosecutor indicated that the health sector must comply with 20 requirements set to avoid opacity in the management of public resources.

Guatemalan state health institutions have 48 hours to expand their information regarding drug purchases made in the context of the health emergency due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Presidential Commission against Corruption reported on Wednesday.

The anti-corruption prosecutor, Stuardo Campo, reported that the health sector must comply with 20 requirements established to strengthen medical care and avoid opacity in the management of public resources, both at the state and federal levels.

The anti-corruption actions in the Health portfolio occur after the complaints filed by the Commission with the Public Ministry in previous days for anomalies in the acquisition of medical supplies in the midst of a crisis due to the spread of the coronavirus in the Central American country.

This action generated the dismissal of the vice-ministers Rodolfo Galdámez and Héctor Marroquín, officials in charge of the technical and administrative instances of the Guatemalan Ministry of Health. The Commission complaint involves six more officials from the agency.

Members of the Health portfolio were accused of an alleged overvaluation of up to 50 percent of the drugs methylprednisolone and ceftriaxone, in addition to acquiring excessive amounts of them.

“We understand the seriousness of the events reported, it is aberrant for officials to take advantage of the pandemic,” emphasized the prosecutor, who added that the purchases made do not match the country’s needs for medical attention against the coronavirus.

Campo issued the requirements among which the entities within the Ministry of Health inform what were the reasons for acquiring one of the medicines mentioned outside the open contract, when one was already in force.

The entities obliged to present their information in the next two days are the Ministry of Finance, the Guatemalan Social Security Institute (IGSS), the Superintendency of Tax Administration and the Ministry of Health, the prosecutor stressed.

On April 20, President Alejandro Giammattei said in his daily report of coronavirus cases in the country that his government was working to dismantle a network of corruption within the Health portfolio., particularly, related to the attention to the coronavirus emergency.

Prosecutor Campos confirmed on Tuesday that there are currently about 10 complaints in progress in the Public Ministry for corruption related to medical supplies to combat the coronavirus. In addition to other 35 processes for cases unrelated to the health crisis. (Ntx)