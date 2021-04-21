Investigation into Luis Suárez’s “farce” exam closed

04/21/2021

The investigations corresponding to the “farce” test carried out by Luis Suárez last summer in Italy are closed. The test carried out by the Uruguayan striker on September 17 at the University for Foreigners of Perugia to achieve the B1 level of Italian, has been closed by those responsible in the case.

The decision to close the investigation was made by the prosecutor Raffaele Cantone and by the alternates Paolo Abbritti and Gianpaolo Mocetti. For their part, the former rector Giuliana Grego Bolli, the then general manager Simone Olivieri, the professor Stefania Spina and the lawyer Maria Cesarina Turco, thus received the notification announcing the full stop. The case presented hypothetical crimes of false ideology in competition, disclosure and use of official secrets.

On the other hand, accusations of falsehood to Fabio Paratici, manager of the Juventus sports area, already Luigi chiappero, club lawyer, were also suspended in relation to the investigation into Luis Suárez.

Now waiting to define the main file, the investigations into the members who allegedly took part in the “farce” examination of the Atlético de Madrid striker are concluded.