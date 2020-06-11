Investigation into Billy Álvarez does not include alleged purchase of players at a premium

Gustavo Castillo and Eduardo Murillo

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 10, 2020, p. a11

The investigation initiated by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) against Guillermo Álvarez Cuevas, president of the Cruz Azul soccer club, is related to the possible omission in the payment of taxes and fraud against the cement cooperative, and not with the alleged purchase of players at a premium, said officials from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) based on the documents of his complaint to the Federal Public Ministry (MPF).

The investigation will not affect the operations and activities of the members of the club in the sports field, since its players are not identified as responsible for any crime, the authorities interviewed explained.

In the documentation that was accessed, it is mentioned: it is notorious that Guillermo Héctor Álvarez Cuevas possesses a wealth greater than that declared before the tax authority, so it is insisted, this could have originated in the diversion scheme of Cruz Azul Cooperative resources.

According to the FIU documents, the case started on April 1, 2019 due to a complaint filed, among other people, by Rogelio and Héctor Olguín Portillo, Elizeo (sic) Villeda Valverde and other members of the Cruz Azul Cooperative, against Billy Álvarez Cuevas and for whom or who are responsible.

▲ Alfredo Álvarez, Billy’s brother, was the one who in his statement spoke of the acquisition of soccer players with prices that did not justify their performance on the pitch.Photo Jam Media

The documents delivered by the FIU to the Specialized Sub-attorney’s Office for Organized Crime Investigation (Seido) show that, in the seven-year fiscal reports, it was detected that the director of the cemente-ro club obtained income of 56 million 418 thousand 246 pesos and 48 million 338 thousand 142 pesos, however, in the same document the FIU refers: In this sense, it is important to highlight that Guillermo Héctor Álvarez Cuevas apparently did not inform the tax authority of various transnational operations that he carried out, in addition to the fact that in some cases they were made with foreign currency, that is, it was observed that the subject analyzed apparently had financial ties with people abroad to whom he sent large amounts of money, for a total of 429 million 563 thousand 299 pesos, and 44 million 571 thousand 26 dollars , amounts that were notoriously omitted in their annual statements.

The statements of Billy Álvarez’s brother, José Alfredo Álvarez Cuevas, were also integrated into the investigation, where he talks about the acquisition of soccer team players at an extremely high price and that was not justified by their performance in other teams.