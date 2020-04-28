In the next few days, the National Congress will begin to discuss the possibility of taxing the country’s fortunes, for the only time, following the example of what is also being discussed in Europe as a tool these days on how to finance the costs that are facing the national State to face the coronavirus pandemic and the losses that the private sector is having due to the paralysis of almost the entire economy.

In the midst of this situation, days ago it was known that the Federal Administration of Public Income (AFIP) found 950 accounts of Argentines located in tax havens abroad that were never declared. And now, although it is in a fiscal fair, it will enable its investigation.

Although since the Mandatory Social Isolation began, the AFIP arranged the Tax Fair in parallel, which means the extension of all procedural deadlines in tax matters, the head of the entity, Mercedes Marcó del Pont enabled the possibility of advancing with the procedures of the inspection processes corresponding to the information provided by Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reason why until now 950 undeclared accounts were found located in tax havens whose holders are Argentines in tax havens that total more than 2,600 million dollars

The General Resolution No. 4703/2020 that enables investigative action to which he agreed Infobae will be published in the Official Gazette enables the AFIP to move forward with the processes of auditing undeclared accounts. “The audit procedures carried out based on the information provided by the OECD are the result of institutional significance and compromise the fiscal interest in the context of the current emergency context “, indicates.

The investigation is carried out by the General Sub-Directorate of Inspection headed by Julián Ruiz, who added the economist Verónica Grondona to his team as Director of International Taxation. The objective of the area is to finish notifying the start of the audits to the 950 taxpayers during the next few days.

The investigation will focus on these 950 cases that, according to preliminary calculations, hides more than USD 2.6 billion from the Treasury., and that 700 did not admit having any assets abroad. That is, they did not present liquidation of Personal Assets as if they did not reach the minimum for their payment.

Regarding the profiles of these evaders, divided them into three groups. The first is the one who made his declaration of Personal Assets and stated that he had an account abroad, but with amounts much lower than what would be real. The second group also declared Personal Assets, but omitted the assets abroad; and a third group that directly did not present declarations of Personal Assets. “In this last group we find accounts of up to USD 20 million they had declared absolutely nothing, ”they assured the AFIP.

The information that the AFIP is using is a percentage of the data package that the OECD sent to the Argentine government in 2018 on accounts of Argentines around the world and that was only decrypted this year.

Faced with the amount of data it contains, the agency defined in this first stage a cut in the most bulky accounts with a floor of one million dollars, making the number of 950 taxpayers who did not declare demand deposits, assets , bonds, stocks and other types of placements it could increase exponentially if the “cut” goes to $ 700,000.

The information sent by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) corresponds to data from 2017 whose holders also did not use the “Fiscal sincere” that Mauricio Macri’s presidency carried out that same year. At that time, more than USD 110,000 million were laundered in what was one of the most important declarations of funds “in black” in the world, according to a comparison made by Litvin, Lisicki & Asociados, one of the largest accounting firms in Argentina.

In addition, the AFIP begins the investigation in parallel to the fact that the National Congress is preparing to start discussing a bill to collect a one-time “fortune” tax, where if approved, a one-time tax would be established for those who have declared an equity of $ 200 million, which at the solidarity exchange rate would imply a fortune close to $ 2.2 million; so many of these people who are being investigated by the AFIP not only will they have to face a fine if they are found guilty, but also would be reached for the wealth tax.