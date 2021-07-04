Investigating “spontaneous” fire of a high-end Tesla in the US

The transportation safety agency of the United States (USA) investigates the fire of a prototype of the electric constructor Tesla, which temporarily trapped the driver and required firefighters to stay more than two hours to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the Model S Plaid fire, which occurred last Tuesday, remains undetermined, and an attorney representing the car’s owner asked that the vehicle be withdrawn from service.

“This is an agonizing and terrifying situation and obviously a serious problem,” lawyer Mark Geragos told ..

“Our preliminary investigation is ongoing, but we ask Tesla to put these cars aside until a full investigation is conducted,” he added.

Geragos replied to a post on the Twitter network that said the car “spontaneously burned” and that the driver “was trapped and could have died.”

His law firm released a photo showing the sedan, which has a sales price of $ 129,990, engulfed in flames.

Tesla, a US maker of electric vehicles owned by tycoon Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ..

Firefighters said the car was on fire when first responders arrived at the scene in a township near Philadelphia.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told . that it is investigating the fire.

The investigation comes as transportation safety regulators are focusing on accidents involving Tesla and other automakers with driver assistance systems.

The fire also followed a fatal Tesla accident in the southern state of Texas earlier this year in which police reported no one was behind the wheel.

Tesla describes Autopilot as a driving enhancement system that, despite its name, requires a human operator.