A study revealed how some of the drugs that can act on human proteins have antiviral action, which could make them suitable to fight COVID-19

A study international, led by the University of California analyzed how 26 of the 29 proteins in the COVID-19 interact with human proteins to identify existing compounds and drugs that can be used in the treatment of the illness.

According to a study published this Thursday in the magazine Nature, the experts, led by the molecular biologist Nevan Krogan, investigated how some of the drugs that can act on these proteins have antiviral action, which could make them suitable to combat the SARS-CoV-2, causing COVID-19.

At a virtual press conference, Krogan noted that the study took an innovative approach by focusing on the virus’s “host,” that is, the human being, saying that it is essential to “identify key genes and proteins” to perform a infectious experiment and learn how the virus works.

COVID-19 interacts with human proteins, so the researchers identified 332 notable interactions, including 66 human proteins driven by 69 known compounds.

These compounds are made up of 29 medicines approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (Fda, in English) and 40 others in the clinical or preclinical trial phase.

According to Krogan, these findings have already prompted several ongoing clinical trials that have so far been able to test 47 of these compounds to assess their effect.

The drugs and compounds were tested in collaboration with the Pasteur Institute in Paris and the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

The experts tested a subset of these agents to identify two groups that had antiviral activity, although no experiments were performed on individuals infected with COVID-19.

They found that antiviral agents either blocked protein translation (a key process for virus replication) or targeted specific receptors (called Sigma1 and Sigma2) in order to counter the virus.

Of the compounds tested, ten proved effective in fighting the virus.

These include two protein inhibitors (zotatifin and ternatin-4 / plitidepsin) and various compounds that encompass drugs against malaria, anxiety, antipsychotics, and the hormone progesterone.

Krogan highlighted the antipsychotic Melperone, of which he stated that it seems “very promising”.

The study leader noted, however, that “more work, more data, and more clinical trials” are needed to draw conclusions about a valid treatment for COVID-19, as some known medications may have unwanted side effects.

With information from EFE