Investigates death of a woman in a construction in Miami-Dade – Telemundo Miami (51)

A woman was killed in an apparent construction accident on Bird Road, Miami-Dade police reported.

The incident occurred in the 11437 block of Bird Road.

Images from Telemundo 51 showed the body covered by a yellow tarp at the entrance of a building under construction, with the area closed by police.

Police have not released the identity of the woman or details of what happened. Detectives from the police homicide department are working on the investigation to determine the causes of the incident.

It is a news in development, return to Telemundo 51 for more information.