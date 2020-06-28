Premier League

More fools in the Premier: they investigate a ‘birthday’ party with 20 guests

Jenny Gamez

June 28, 2020, 12:12 p.m.

Watford player and his media girlfriend had celebrated a day after a sad defeat.

A new scandal gives something to talk about these days in England, again related to a footballer who would not have respected the quarantine.

This is Andre Gray, a Watford figure, who is apparently being investigated for violating the blocking rules by having a birthday party for the guests at his house.

The Watford forward is said to have hosted a party for about 20 people to celebrate his 29th birthday last Friday, The Sun newspaper reported.

Among the guests would be Watford midfielder Domingos Quina, who was filmed playing soccer on an artificial field Gray had installed in his home.

Gray shares the mansion with his fiancee, Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 28, with whom he recently got engaged.

Watford is threatened by relegation and the party would have taken place a day after he lost a key game against Burnley.