Only a couple of reported cases of animals, both mink, have been confirmed to transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus to people.

Shortly after the new coronavirus began to spread worldwide, reports of animal cases emerged: domestic cats in Hong Kong, tigers in a New York zoo, and minks on farms in the Netherlands, so researchers from various countries urgently try to discover which species can contract the virus and transmit it to people.

There have only been two reported cases of animals, both mink, which transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus to people. The chance of contracting the disease from an infected animal is negligible, compared to the risk of transmission from a sick person, the researchers say.

But as the number of infected people decreases and restrictions on movement are reduced, infected animals may have the potential to cause new outbreaks, which is why scientists have asked for a large sample of pets, livestock and wildlife to improve understanding of risk.

The virus could spread undetected in some animals we don’t know about, but we don’t have enough data, says Joanne Santini, a microbiologist at University College London.

Several scientists fear that the virus could end up passing from one animal to another and that could frustrate efforts to control the pandemic, says Arjan Stegeman, a veterinary epidemiologist at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands.

About a dozen animals are known to be susceptible to the virus, including various species, including cats and dogs, lions and tigers in captivity and farm minks, almost certainly contracted the virus from people.

That probably means that the related canids, cats and mustelids (group that includes minks, weasels, badgers, martens and gluttons), they could also be susceptibleBut no one has verified it, indicates Jürgen Richt, a veterinary virologist at Kansas State University, in Manhattan, United States.

Hamsters, rabbits and common marmosets they are also susceptible, according to laboratory experiments in which the animals were deliberately infected. Experiments on pigs, ducks, and chickens show that they are not susceptible, but no studies have been done of other farm animals, such as cows, sheep, and horses.

“If SARS-CoV-2 is established in wildlife or other species that have close contact with livestock, increases the possibility of transmission cross-species, ”says Linda Saif, a virologist at Ohio State University at Wooster.

Cats, ferrets, hamsters, and bats were able to transmit the coronavirus to animals of the same species in the laboratory, and the mink that lived indoors in Dutch farms transmitted the infection between them and to a human.

But just because an animal can infect another of the same species doesn’t necessarily mean it can infect people, Saif explains. To assess the risk, researchers need a better understanding the amount of virus a person needs to be exposed to before becoming infected.

Therefore, animals that shed large amounts of virus and come into close contact with people must be closely watched, highlights Martin Beer, a virologist at the Federal Research Institute for Animal Health in Riems, Germany.

Infections on Dutch mink farms suggest that some animals can infect people. At least two dozen visions on four farms in North Brabant province were infected with SARS-CoV-2, from which some have developing pneumonia and others have died.

The mink could infect humans

By looking at the mink genomes and people on two farms, Stegeman and his colleagues discovered that people who worked with the animals had probably transmitted the virus to some of them, which passed it on to other minks. The results were published in bioRxiv on May 18.

Further genomic analysis suggests that a person on one of the farms may have been infected with mink, Stegeman says, and seems to have been after starting to work with animals, so his infection probably came from mink, and not the other way around.

The person’s viral genome was also more closely related to those found on the mink than to the sequences of other infected people in the Netherlands, including those who live near the farm.

Scientists point out that it is not uncommon for pathogens to jump between species, making it difficult to control their spread. SARS-CoV-2 likely originated from bats, but researchers they don’t know if other animals were involved on his journey to people.

Remember that 2009 pandemic H1N1 influenza virus originated in pigs, jumped to people, spread throughout the world, and then spread to pigs. The virus continues to circulate in animals, where it has combined with other flu viruses to create new variants that have been passed on to people, Stegeman says. (Ntx)