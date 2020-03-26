Agents from the Military Emergency Unit locate deaths of Covid-19 in senior centers while disinfecting

EFE –

The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office will investigate whether in some nursing homes there is corpses from elderly deceased by coronavirus coexisting with others residents and if they exist sick in poor health conditions.

In a statement, the Prosecutor’s Office echoes journalistic information, corroborated by the Ministry of Defense, according to which in some residences of elderly Members of the Army reportedly detected it when they participated in the disinfection tasks of these centers.

This situation was also revealed by the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, in a television interview, in which she pointed out that the Army had found in some residences “a elderly, to the elderly, absolutely abandoned, if not dead in their beds. “

Robles also assured that “the full weight of the law” will fall on the centers that do not fulfill their obligations.

According to the Prosecutor’s note, the military have verified “the existence of elderly people, some of them ill, residing in extreme situations and poor conditions, as well as residents deceased. “

For this reason, in the face of this “alarming” situation, it has agreed to open investigative proceedings “in order to determine the seriousness of the events and their possible criminal relevance.”

In the interview, Robles stated that although “the vast majority” of nursing homes “are complying with the obligation” to attend to their residentsThere are others that are not, as the Army has verified, although it did not specify how many senior centers he was referring to or where.

Spain reached this Monday 2,182 deaths by coronavirus and 33,089 infected, according to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health, from which it appears that the increase that is reported every day is gradually softening, although experts still do not have the certainty that they have already reached the peak of the pandemic .

The coronavirus especially affects older people and patients with previous pathologies and has in the nursing homes in Spain one of the main sources of contagion.

Members of the Military Emergency Unit (UME) are helping these days to disinfect the 73 most affected residences in the country.