Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram considers it irresponsible to hold the Champions League match at Anfield between Reds and Atlético de Madrid.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool, asked this Thursday to open an investigation of the party of Champions League, celebrated on Anfield, between the Reds and Atlético de Madrid, to determine what connection does it have with the exponential increase in infections by Covid-19 in the community he presides over.

In an interview with a British media outlet, the politician pointed out to partido of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as a possible epicenter of infection, since most of the Spanish fans came from Madrid, one of the cities most affected by the pandemic.

Mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram calls for investigation into Atletico Madrid-Liverpool match impact whether the high number of deaths in the Merseyside region –246 as of yesterday – is connected to the arrival of 3,000 Spanish away fans.

“That needs to be investigated to find out if any of those Infections are directly due to Atlético fans. There were hot coronavirus cities, and Madrid was one of them, “he said.

March 11th, three thousand followers of the Colchoneros they went to Anfield Stadium to see their team defeat and eliminate the champion of the continental tournament, made the Mayor sees key to England’s health crisis.

“They were not allowed to congregate in their own country, but those fans came to ours and possibly they could have spread the coronavirus ”, said the official.

Agree Rotheram, the local authorities detected a considerable increase in the number of coronavirus cases, for what it was irresponsible to check, which, from his perception, caused the outbreak.

➖The English government justifies Liverpool-Atlético being played with the public ➖Boris Johnson defends that the game be held because the advice of experts was followed.

In England there was much criticism for the fact that 3,000 mattresses were allowed to travel.

“We have seen an increase in the infection curve, and that resulted in 1,200 people in Liverpool contracting the Covid-19. If people have contracted coronavirus as a direct result of a sporting event that we think should not have taken placeWell, that is scandalous, ”he sentenced.

Other meetings of Champions League that have been pointed out by the health authorities as sources of infection are the Atalatana vs. Valencia at San Siro Stadium in Milan, which spread the disease in Bergamo; just like him Olympique Lyon vs. Juventus, considered as the sporting event that helped the spread of the coronvirus in France.

(With information from Notimex)