The Secretary of Health of Nuevo León pointed out that this asylum is located in the metropolitan municipality of San Nicolás

The secretary of Health of Nuevo León, Manuel de la O Cavazos, reported that agency staff investigate the case of a possible outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 in a clandestine asylum Of the entity.

At a press conference, he noted that this asylum is located in the metropolitan municipality of St nicolas, which currently has six residents.

He explained that in recent hours an 87-year-old patient died, who lived in said asylum and that yesterday he entered a public hospital with data on fever and respiratory distress.

This person also had a history of high blood pressure and Alzheimer’s, so an X-ray was taken, which showed inflammation of the lungs.

“He had pneumonia and for us he is a suspected COVID-19 patient, we realized he was in an asylum,” he explained.

Although the results are not yet given if this extinct had coronavirus, the secretary believes that he became ill in the asylum, which is why immediately people from the agency came to see the conditions of the place.

On Saturday morning, De la O Cavazos personally came with the Health team to test the people who are there and verify the conditions of the clandestine asylum.

“It is a very small house, in a neighborhood where security conditions for patients are worrying, they are crowded, they share the same bathroom and dining room,” he said.

He signaled that they wait for the test result of the dead patient. If it is positive, “we are going to take them to our hospitals or we are going to send them home with security measures. My staff is already talking to family members to see if they may arrive. ”

The six residents who live in the aforementioned asylum have already had their temperature taken and none had a fever or apparent symptoms of COVID-19.

The official reported that registered with the Ministry of Health there are 102 asylums where there are a little more than three thousand people, in total.

“We are going to test all the older adults and staff, to implement stricter measures in attention to our grandparents and to all those people who can be moved to their homes, who have the appropriate conditions to be there, who are cared for by their children, if possible ”, he pointed out.

With information from Notimex