Invest now in Telefónica? These are the pros and cons of the operator

What to do if we are interested in investing in Telephone right now? To buy or not to buy, that is the question. Of the total number of fundamental analysts that cover the company, 43.8% advise to buy, 46.9% to hold and 9.4% to sell. They give you an average price target of 4.42 euros, 10% above current listed prices.

As for the technical experts of Bolsamanía, They like the short-term operator and recognize that they could go for 4.6 euros after breaking the 4 euros. Of course, in the long term they remember that it is still clearly bearish. “In the short term I love it,” says César Nuez bluntly, analyst at Bolsamanía and head of Trader Watch. “Of course it can continue to rebound in the short term – up 24% in the year – but in the medium and long term it is still a bearish value“, recalls José María Rodríguez, an analyst at Bolsamanía.

“VERY PRONOUNCED POSITIVE AND NEGATIVE ASPECTS”

Like all companies, Telefónica has its pros and cons, factors that must be assessed very well when making a decision. The experts have said a lot about the burden of its debt, but also about its dominant position in the ‘telecos’ market in Spain. They like some things and others not so much, as Berenberg’s analysts emphasize in their last report entitled precisely ‘Divided in two’.

“Telefónica’s investment case has pronounced positives and negatives”they explain. On the positive side, the German firm points out in the first place that the operator’s shares are cheap. Additionally, transformative mergers and acquisitions will be completed in the remainder of 2021. It also highlights that Telefónica will be perceived as a passive beneficiary of any combination (such as MásMóvil’s takeover of Euskaltel), And that the level of its fiber deployment means it has less capex risk than many in the industry. Lastly, Berenberg acknowledges that he likes the company’s environmental and social agenda.

As negative aspects, consider that forecasts for 2021 are “disappointing”. Furthermore, it is critical of the use of the ‘scrip dividend’ (dividend in shares) and acknowledge that there are “significant doubts” about the company’s ability to grow in its core market. In this sense, it highlights that the key performance indicators in Spain were “poor” in the fourth quarter and anticipates that something similar is likely to happen in the first quarter of 2021. Added to all this is the fact that the share price is still exposed to currency movements.

MERGERS TO REDUCE DEBT BY 9 BILLION

Berenberg estimates that the planned mergers and acquisitions will allow Telefónica to make progress on this debt problem, with a reduction of 9,000 million euros.

Telefónica O2 will merge with Virgin Media, from Liberty Global, in mid-2021, creating a 50% joint venture. O2 will cease to be consolidated and the new company will have leverage levels of 5 times net debt / OIBDA. In this way, Telefónica’s net debt is expected to fall between 5,500 and 5,800 million pounds.

Telxius, owned by Telefónica 50.01%, will sell 31,000 sites to American Tower for 7,700 million euros. The operation, structured in two parts (Europe and Latin America), is expected to be completed by the end of 2021 and reduce Telefónica’s debt by 4,600 million euros.

Finally, Telefónica Brasil has launched a offer for Oi’s mobile phone operations. The closing is scheduled for the second half of 2021 and the Brazilian subsidiary will pay 900 million euros.

A ‘NEUTRAL’ TIP AND AN ADJUSTED PRICE

Berenberg has slightly lowered his estimates for Telefónica after “disappointing” targets. “We were expecting more than just ‘stabilization’ regarding revenue and OIBDA in 2021. Therefore, we find them disappointing and slightly lowered our forecasts, although this is offset by the positive cash flow surprise“, Explain.

Regarding the impact of currency exchange, he acknowledges, as indicated above, that it is a problem, but also that it has less weight than before “as the operator issued more debt in Latin American currencies.”

Berenberg maintains his advice of ‘neutral’ on Telefónica, with a target price of 4.20 euros (just 4% above the current price). “As transformative mergers and acquisitions unfold in the remainder of 2021, the investment opportunity should be clearer, while the balance sheet should improve“, he concludes.