Invest in ‘ice cubes’ and other formulas to win at 100 days of Biden

The democrat Joe Biden just served 100 days as a White House tenant. The courtesy time for a political leader to show on the table the cards with which he plans to play his mandate has been fulfilled and the analysts already have plenty of clues to accommodate your wallets to the great lines of action of the 46th president of the United States.

Biden announced it with great fanfare in his campaign and with his first decisions as president he has confirmed it. The roadmap of sustainability, ecology and energy transition it forms a key pillar in the policies that it intends to deploy in the world’s leading economy in the coming years. That is why several of the large investment houses on a global scale have set the sights of their portfolios on this spectrum.

Those responsible for these large firms have no doubt that these formulas aim today to become a winning horse. Stéphane Monier, investment director of Lombard Odier Private Bank, assured in a recent strategy presentation that this ‘green’ path is at the same time “a challenge for countries, economies and companies and an investment opportunity”For everyone who wants to contribute to this transition. And make a profit, all is said.

Avoid ‘burning logs’

This is the context in which what Monier calls ‘ice cubes’. This is how he calls companies that are making real and quantifiable efforts to significantly reduce global warming. One description applies, for example, to the “oil giants that decide to bet more and more on renewables such as solar or wind”.

With this business turnaround, in addition to requiring the mobilization of considerable sums of investment, are taking the side of the evolution of the global economy, which places them in a doubly attractive position for investors. Of course, analysts warn that the risk is in be seduced by castles in the air of unspecific or overly ambitious plans.

In any case, what is clear in Lombard Odier is that you have to get away from the ‘burning logs’. A name with which to designate the corporations that, in contrast to the previous ones, are contributing significantly to the increase in global warming with its dire consequences, which also go through being less and less present on the radar of investment firms.

On the one hand, there are long-term plans that should be endorsed by those who succeed Biden at the head of the United States so that they could come to fruition and consummate the expectations they have generated. On the other hand, there is abundant evidence that makes it clear that investment needs and opportunities along the same lines are already just around the corner.

Infrastructure renovation

Two clear examples in this sense can be found in two of the initiatives that the president has been in charge of airing in the final stretch of these first 100 days in office. With a view to a more distant horizon, the plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 52% by 2030. Shorter, the recently released infrastructure plan ‘Build Back Better’ which promises to mobilize some 4 trillion dollars and require a strong accompaniment of private capital.

In the heat of this reconstruction plan, several investment firms have announced the launch of specific investment funds and portfolios. And it is that, despite its greater delay in seeing the light with respect to the first outbreak of the pandemic, now it even aims to advance the execution of the many times delayed European Next Generation funds.

Detail of the Statue of Liberty in New York, symbol of the USA.

One of the firms that has run to champion this investment opportunity is the French manager Tikehau Capital, which thus has made use of its experience in alternative investment. Just a few days ago, it announced its intention to launch a private equity strategy focused on the transition to a low-carbon economy with the goal of raising $ 300 million, already committed before it started.

With more history, the British firm M&G Investments has seen an increase in market appetite for the M&G (LUX) Global Listed Infrastructure Fund. A good reflection of this is that since the beginning of the year, its net asset value has increased by 10.4%. The strategy and the interest aroused are clear, as it invests at least 80% of its assets in infrastructure companies and specialized investment companies.

One more factor in the fund’s DNA that is also in tune with the speeches that Biden has taken as the flag of the start of his mandate is the incorporation of environmental, social and governance sustainability factors (ASG) to the process of analysis and selection of securities and investment.

The salary question

From Schroders, the firm’s head of sustainability in North America, Sarah Bratton Hughes, points to another of the star initiatives of Biden in his early days settled in the Oval Office. It is an initiative that has gone more unnoticed on this shore of the Atlantic, but that has a strong significance: the increase in the minimum wage for federal employees to $ 15 per hour.

From a United Kingdom that since ‘Brexit’ has devoted itself to looking more at the US than at its continental neighbors in Europe, the expert launches two key clues on this matter. In the first place, that “companies that are not willing to innovate towards these considerations will face pressure from consumers and competitors find ways to achieve those goals and remain profitable. “

Then, referring to the dilemma between raising wages in the heat of the presidential initiative or generating higher quality jobs, he warns: “As investors, we are interested in engaging with both sides of the salary debate”. Ultimately, he advises, “only the strong will survive as with all disruptive forces.”