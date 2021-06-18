Inversiones Industriales Serpis becomes a shareholder with 9.63%

The society Inversiones Industriales Serpis, chaired by Rafael Pascual, has acquired a total of 1,802,708 shares of Pangea Oncology at a price of 1.48 euros, which represents a total amount of 2,668,007 euros, according to the statement announced in BME Growth.

This acquisition has been carried out through two block operations. The first of her, with the purchase of 275,735 shares from Grupo Pikolín, shareholder and proprietary director who, however, intends to “continue to strengthen its commitment and financial support with the Pangea Oncology Society”. Second, the sale of 1,526,973 shares to Hersol XXI.

These purchases represent the entry into the capital of Pangea Oncology, of Inversiones Industriales Serpis, with a percentage of 9.63%.

Likewise, Grupo Pikolín further strengthens its confidence with the project of the medical services company focused on precision oncology, which “will be communicated to the market shortly”, according to what was published in BME Growth.