Currently, technological innovations They are announced at world congresses or special events organized by the main brands in the market. Nothing new if we look back and look at the international exhibitions, the salons and congresses that in the past served great figures to show their new inventions and newcomers to make themselves known and, perhaps, find who would finance their project. Different names but the same concept.

Precisely, in one of those exhibitions there was a before and after. It was not immediate, but the International Electricity Exhibition Held in Paris in 1881, the first of several, it served to unveil inventions that used electricity to function and that would change how we move, how we communicate, and generally how we live inside and outside our homes.

Electricity is something that the human being knows from his first days on earth. But it is one thing to know that lightning contains enough energy to kill you or to light thousands of homes if that energy could be channeled and quite another is to generate electricity, store it, distribute it and give it practical utility. Today it is relatively easy to say, but it was not until the 19th century that some pioneers managed take advantage of electricity.

First was the electric telegraph of Samuel Morse in 1833. Then came the first installations of public electric lighting outside and inside homes and the generation of electricity at an industrial level. The human being had tame electricity and its possibilities seemed endless. So these and other achievements using this rediscovered energy could be seen, in some cases for the first time, at the first International Exhibition dedicated exclusively to Electricity.

So after the Universal Exhibition of Paris of 1878, dedicated to subjects as broad as agriculture or industry, the International Electricity Exhibition from 1881 he showed the world everything that could be done with electricity and hinted at what was to come in the future.

The electric tram

The International Electricity Exhibition of Paris in 1881 was installed in the Palais de l’Industrie, built precisely for the Universal Exhibition of Paris, in 1855. And to welcome visitors, the first thing they saw, according to chroniclers of the time, “is a railway or electric tram and we have large light bulbs placed on the top of the roof.”

He first electric tram of the story was launched near St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1880. Until then, this means of transport used animal traction, usually horses. So by 1881, unless you lived in the then Russian capital, seeing an electric tram was a complete surprise. Although the design and structure of the wagons were very similar in both cases, not seeing horses pulling the wagon was at least strange.

Engraving depicting the first electric tramway in Paris. Source: Le blog d’histoire des sciences

Largely thanks to the publicity that the International Exhibition, soon the tramway expanded to other cities, countries and continents. After the Russian success of 1880 came the electric trams from Berlin (1881), Brighton, United Kingdom (1883), Cleveland, Ohio, United States (1884), Vienna, Austria (1887), Budapest, Hungary (1887), Richmond, Virginia, United States (1888), Toronto, Canada (1892) …

To Spain, the electric tram It will arrive in Bilbao for the first time in 1896, followed by the electric lines of Cartagena (1898), Madrid and Barcelona (both in 1899). It will arrive in Valencia in 1900 and Zaragoza in 1902.

For its part, Argentina would see its first electric tram in Buenos Aires in 1897, Brazil in Rio de Janeiro in 1896, Chile in 1900 in Santiago de Chile and Mexico in Mexico City in 1900.

Electric lighting

Until the Exhibition of 1881, the Street lighting it used gas, introduced in 1807 in London. It was not until 1875 that outdoor lighting was possible using electric street lamps, initially called electric candles or Yablochkov candles in honor of their inventor, the Russian Pavel Yablochkov.

Engraving depicting electric lighting in London, 1878. Source: Le blog d’histoire des sciences

Los Angeles introduced the electric lighting of some of its streets in 1876, and Paris did the same in 1878 taking advantage of the opening of the Universal Exposition of that same year. But that first Parisian installation was limited to the Avenue de l’Opéra and the Place de la Estrella, today named Place Charles de Gaulle and where the Arc de Triomphe in Paris stands out. Be that as it may, thanks to the impulse of the Universal Exhibition, Paris benefited from electric lighting, which expanded through several of its busiest streets.

As a curiosity, these first networks of electric street lamps used the technology of electric arc lamp, invented by Humphrey Davy in 1811. Incandescent lighting, discovered by Joseph Swan and Thomas Edison, would be used practically at the same time in cities such as Newcastle (1879) or Cleveland, Ohio, United States (1879).

Electric bulbs

Along with the exterior lighting, the first private installations also saw the light, never better said, in the Exhibition of 1881 with representatives of the stature of Edison or Swan, among other names.

Modern vintage Edison style light bulbs. Source: Technical Consumer Products

Precisely, Thomas Edison It featured its incandescent light bulbs, which we have enjoyed for decades until the advent of fluorescent (1980) and LED (2000). Edison was not the first, there were already similar light bulb demonstrations in 1835, but Edison and his researchers found the right filament to produce enough light to illuminate. Patented in 1879 and 1880, the incandescent bulb initially used carbon filament.

For his part, Joseph SwanIn addition to being responsible for incandescent public lighting, he presented his own incandescent light bulb for domestic or indoor use at the International Exhibition. The English patented his invention in 1879 and in 1881 he created his own company, the Swan Electric Light Company. Swan’s light bulb also used a carbon filament and technically was ahead of Edison’s. As a curiosity, in 1883 they joined forces under the name Edison and Swan United Electric Company.

The electric vehicle

Another of the inventions that were presented at the Exhibition of 1881 was the electric vehicle. Previously we have seen some of the first electric vehicles in history like the ones he created Louis Antoine Kriéger and his Kriéger Electric Vehicle Company.

Gustave Trouvé electric tricycle. Source: Jacques Cattelin (Wikipedia)

But among the names that presented their first vehicles powered by electricity, it stands out Gustave Trouvé, engineer and inventor, among other things, of the portable military telegraph (1872) or the metal detector (1874). And in 1881 he introduced his electrically powered tricycle to the world, technically the first electric car with permission from those built by Kriéger.

As can be seen in engravings of the time, the Trouvé electric vehicle It consisted of a large wheel on the left side and two wheels on the right, like a bicycle. In the middle was the driver, seated, and behind him the battery in charge of providing enough electricity to turn the wheels.

The electric motor that Trouvé used had been developed by Siemens. And the trike was a James Starley design. The good operation of the invention made me apply this motor to other future uses, such as an electric boat.

With more than 900,000 visitors, the International Electricity Exhibition 1881 was a complete success. And, as we have seen, the list of inventions that could be seen, for the first time in many cases, was enormous. Some of the inventions featured fell into oblivion, others served as inspiration for future gadgets, and the third made such an impression that they were applied to the real world in a matter of months or years. Be that as it may, this Exhibition brought together the great inventions based on electricity that had just been invented and that would change the world to this day.