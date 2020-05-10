Until yesterday that the first images of an Inuyasha sequel were leaked, we did not know if it was something real or not. However the news has already been confirmed by Viz Media, the distributor of movies and anime series like Pokémon in the United States and the world. In addition, the title of the new anime of Rumiko Takahashi and the first details of the story were leaked.

We also recommend: The character design of an alleged sequel to Inuyasha is filtered

The Inuyasha sequel that fans have been asking for years and even decades will be called Inuyasha: Princess Half-Demon in the United States and the English-speaking countries. For now we are not sure if it is the title that he will carry around the world, but it could be so. We also know that the new series will follow the adventures of the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru.

The first synopsis of Inuyasha: Princess Half-Demon comes from Viz Media and as indicated by the daughters of the previous protagonists they will find the same portals:

“In feudal Japan, the Towa and Setsuna twins are separated during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her little sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her to Japan today, where she will be raised by Sota, the brother of Kagome Higurashi, and her family. ”

In addition to that general introduction the synopsis offers more details about the plot. when the two sisters meet again:

Ten years later, the tunnel connecting the two eras opens again, allowing Towa to reunite with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa’s surprise, Setsuna seems to have lost all memories of her older sister. Along with Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women will travel between the two epochs in an adventure to recover their lost past. ”

Although we still don’t know when the sequel will be released or where it is in development, it is good news to hear almost the entire plot of this expected return. Are you excited about Inuyasha: Princess Half-Demon?

.